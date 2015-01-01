पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाशें उगल रही है चंबल:5 महीने में 12 और 4 साल में 160 शव निकल चुके हैं चंबल की दाईं और बाईं नहर से

कोटा35 मिनट पहले
नहर के किनारे कई जगह बाउंड्री वॉल नहीं हैं जिससे हादसे होते रहते हैं।
  • नहरों में से पिछले 4-5 माह में गोताखोरों ने 12 शव निकाले हैं

कोटा शहर से गुजर रही दाईं मुख्य नहर से 5 दिन पहले मिला युवक का शव अबूझ पहेली बन गया है। यह हत्या है, हादसा है या सुसाइड यह पता लगाना तो दूर, पुलिस उसकी पहचान तक नहीं कर सकी। पुलिस इसे हत्या मान रही है, क्योंकि पहले भी ऐसे मामले सामने आ चुके हैं।

पुलिस ने 174 में मर्ग दर्ज कर इस मौत को संदिग्ध माना, लेकिन हर बार की तरह इस बार भी जांच का नतीजा निकलता नहीं दिख रहा है। इन दोनों नहरों में पहले भी शव मिलते रहे हैं और सुसाइड से लेकर हत्या तक का खुलासा हुआ है। नहर में मिले इस लावारिस शव के बाद दैनिक भास्कर ने नहरों में मिलने वाले शवों पर बड़ी पड़ताल की तो तथ्य चौंकाने वाले सामने आए।

नहरों के चप्पे-चप्पे से वाफिक निगम गोताखोरों की मानें तो हर साल करीब 40 से 50 शव नहरों में से निकाले जाते हैं। यानी नहरों में पिछले 4 साल में 160 से ज्यादा शव मिल चुके हैं। चंबल नदी से निकल रही बाईं और दाईं दोनों नहरें शहरी सीमा में 15-15 किलोमीटर में फैली हैं। धीरे-धीरे ही सही, लेकिन अब नहरें सुसाइड प्वाॅइंट और हादसों के ब्लैक स्पॉट्स में तब्दील होती जा रही हैं। नहरों में से पिछले 4-5 माह में गोताखोरों ने 12 शव निकाले हैं। पढ़िए, नहरों में मिलने वालों शवों पर भास्कर की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट

2 साल की मासूम को चंबल में फेककर मार डाला था कलयुगी पिता ने।
2 साल की मासूम को चंबल में फेककर मार डाला था कलयुगी पिता ने।

हत्या के बाद शव मिलने के 2 चर्चित केस

  • करण अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड : मार्च, 2019 में भीमगंजमंडी के करण वाल्मीकि का शव नांता नहर में मिला। पुलिस ने उसके दोस्तों को में गिरफ्तार किया। उन्होंने करण का अपहरण कर एक फार्म हाउस में रखा और किसी को पता न चले इसलिए हत्या कर शव नहर में फेंक दिया था।
  • रविन्द्र सिंह हत्याकांड : 5 अक्टूबर, 2019 काे गुमानपुरा के रविन्द्र की गुमशुदगी दर्ज हुई। गोताखोरों को नांता नहर में रविन्द्र का शव मिला। खुलासा हुआ कि 6 दोस्तों ने सिर्फ 38 हजार रुपयों के लिए उसकी हत्या की और किसी को पता न चले इसलिए शव को नहर में डाल दिया।

और सुसाइड के 2 प्रमुख मामले

  • बाइक समेत नहर में कूदा : 2 जनवरी 2020 काे जयश्री विहार निवासी दीपक अग्रवाल बाइक समेत थेगड़ा नहर में कूद गया। उसे बचाने के लिए 20 वर्षीय शानू भी नहर में कूद गया, लेकिन वो नहर के तेज बहाव में वो भी डूब गया।
  • बदमाशों से परेशान होकर जान दी : इंद्रा विहार निवासी व्यवसायी मनोज बंसल का शव 4 साल पहले नहर में मिला। कार से मिले सुसाइड नोट में बंसल ने 4 जनों को मौत का जिम्मेदार बताया। ये बदमाश उससे पैसे मांगते और परेशान करते थे।

सिर्फ डेढ़ करोड़ से बन सकती हैं नहरों की बाउंड्री

  • सीएडी प्रशासन ब्लैक स्पॉट चिन्हित करे और वहां खतरे के निशान वाले चेतावनी बोर्ड लगाए तो हादसों में काफी कमी आ जाएगी। सिर्फ डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए में नहरों पर बाउंड्री वॉल बन सकती है।
  • दाईं व बाईं मुख्य नहर किन-किन रिहायशी इलाकों के पास से गुजर रही हैं, इसका विस्तृत सर्वे किया जाए और नहरी सीमा में फेंसिंग या चारदीवारी का काम करवाए।
  • नहरों के किनारे लोगों ने कई घाट बना लिए है। स्थानीय लोग यहां नहाने, कपड़े धोने और वाहनों को धोने का काम करते हैं। ऐसी जगहों को चिन्हित किया जाए और ऐसे घाट सख्ती के साथ बंद किए जाएं।
  • नहरें जिन रिहायशी इलाकों से गुजर रही हैं, वहां लोग अपने पास हमेशा कुछ मजबूत रस्सियां और टायर ट्यूब रखें। किसी के डूबने की स्थिति में नहर में यह फेंककर बहाव में उसे बचाने में आसानी होगी।
  • नहरों में कचरा न डाला जाए, क्योंकि ऐसा करने पर डूबने वाले को बचाने में काफी दिक्कत होती है और वो व्यक्ति कचरे में सांस नहीं ले पाता। इस पर पाबंदी से गोताखोरों को मदद मिलेगी।

इसके 3 प्रमुख कारण

1. हत्या पुलिस के अनुसार हत्या कर शव को चंबल की नहरों में फेंक देना आम बात है। आरोपियों को मालूम होता है कि नहर में बहकर शव काफी दूर चला जाएगा और उन्हें पकड़ पाना मुश्किल हो जाएगा।

2. सुसाइड नहर के किनारों पर बाउंड्री वॉल नहीं होने और गार्ड तैनात नहीं होने के कारण ये सुसाइड के लिए कॉमन पॉइंट्स बन गए हैं। हर साल नहरों में काफी सुसाइड होते हैं।

3. हादसे नहरों की मेंटनेंस नहीं होने से इन पर हर साल कई हादसे भी होते हैं। रात के अंधेरे में वाहन चालकों को मालूम नहीं पड़ता कि कहां बाउंड्री वॉल है और कहां नहीं।

भास्कर एक्सपर्ट

चंगेज खान, सीनियर गोताखोर
चंगेज खान, सीनियर गोताखोर

दाईं मुख्य नहर में हैं 8 ब्लैक स्पॉट, यहीं होते हैं सबसे ज्यादा हादसे और सुसाइड

शहर के बीच रिहायशी कॉलोनियों से गुजर रही दाईं मुख्य नहर में सबसे ज्यादा हादसे और सुसाइड होते हैं। इस नहर में गुमानपुरा मीट मार्केट के पीछे का हिस्सा, सिंधी धर्मशाला के पीछे का हिस्सा, घोसी मोहल्ले को जाने वाला स्टील ब्रिज लिंक रोड के पास बना घाट, सेवन वंडर्स के सामने वाली जगह, नाग-नागिन मंदिर से कोटड़ी की तरफ जा रहा रास्ता व नहर, 80 फीट रोड पर बन रही मल्टीस्टोरी के पास से निकल रही नहर, थेगड़ा पुलिया के पास का इलाका, कंसुआ रेगुलेटर गेट के पास का इलाका कुल 8 ब्लैक स्पॉट और सुसाइड प्वाइंट है। यहां फेंसिंग नहीं है और न दीवार है। इस नहर से हम सबसे ज्यादा शव निकालते हैं। गुमानपुरा में नहर बहुत गहरी है, ऐसे में यहां लोगों का बचना मुश्किल होता है। शव बहाव में फंसने के बाद 20 किलोमीटर दूर उम्मेदगंज तालाब या कई बार तो उसके भी आगे जाकर मिलता है।
12 साल का अनुभव, 400 से ज्यादा शव निकाल चुके हैं।

