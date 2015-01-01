पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • 2 Km In The City Under The Campaign Of Bhaskar. Divisional Commissioner, Collector And DIG On Foot; This Is The Best Way To Protect People From Wear And Tear By Wearing Masks

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर कैंपेन:भास्कर की मुहिम के तहत शहर में 2 किमी. पैदल चले संभागीय आयुक्त, कलेक्टर और डीआईजी; लोगों को मास्क पहनाकर बोले-काेराेना से बचाव का यही सबसे अच्छा तरीका

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीण एसपी, यूआईटी सचिव और निगम के अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे
  • एमबीएस अस्पताल से नयापुरा सर्किल तक 5 हजार मास्क बांटे

दुनियाभर के एक्सपर्ट यह मान चुके हैं कि मास्क और दो गज की दूरी कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में सबसे बड़ा हथियार है। इसी के मद्देनजर दैनिक भास्कर मुहिम चला रहा है। भास्कर की मुहिम से सोमवार को समूचा सरकारी अमला जुड़ा और नयापुरा में मास्क वितरित किए गए। इस मुहिम में संभागीय आयुक्त केसी मीणा, डीआईजी रविदत्त गौड़, कलेक्टर उज्ज्वल राठौड़, ग्रामीण एसपी शरद चौधरी, एएसपी प्रवीण जैन, यूआईटी सचिव राजेश जोशी समेत तमाम अधिकारी सड़क पर उतरे।

मास्क पहनने का सही तरीका भी समझाया शहरवासियों को

अधिकारियों ने लोगों को मास्क देते हुए सलाह दी कि इसे स्थायी रूप से लगाकर रखना है और दूसरों को भी प्रेरित करना है। एमबीएस अस्पताल के मेन गेट पर जैसे ही यह मुहिम शुरू हुई तो अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों के तीमारदार भी मास्क लेने आ गए। इन सभी को मास्क दिए गए और इन्हें हिदायत भी दी गई कि वे अस्पताल परिसर में तीमादारी के लिए रहें, लेकिन खुद का भी पूरा ध्यान रखें। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क ही सबसे अचूक हथियार है, इसे हमेशा लगाकर रखें। यहां से अधिकारी पैदल ही मास्क वितरित करते हुए नयापुरा चौराहे की ओर बढ़े, साथ में नगर निगम के कोरोना जागरूकता रथ भी चल रहे थे। अधिकारियों ने ठेले लगाने वालों, ऑटो चालकों, फल व सब्जी विक्रेताओं, ढाबा संचालकों समेत सभी अन्य दुकानदारों को मास्क वितरित किए। करीब 5 हजार मास्क बांटे गए। डीएसपी भगवत सिंह हिंगड़, उत्तर निगम के अतिरिक्त आयुक्त राजपाल सिंह, एनयूएलएम की मैनेजर हेमलता गांधी, सहायक अभियंता कुलदीप प्रेमी ने भी अभियान में सक्रिय भागीदारी निभाई।

मास्क लगाने और दूसरों को प्रेरित करने की शपथ ली

महर्षि वाल्मीकि सर्किल पर सभी अधिकारी एकत्र हुए और यहां शपथ दिलाई गई। सभी ने कहा कि वे खुद ताे मास्क पहनेंगे ही, दूसरों को भी मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे। क्योंकि अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। अधिकारियों ने दैनिक भास्कर की मुहिम की तारीफ की और कहा कि भास्कर शहरवासियों में जागरूकता लाने की दिशा में हमेशा आगे रहा है और कोरोना महामारी में भी भास्कर अपने इस दायित्व काे पूरा कर रहा है।

  • भास्कर परिवार शहरवासियों से निवेदन करता है कि...मास्क पहनकर ही घर से निकलें। बात करते समय नाक और मुंह मास्क से ढके रखें।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें