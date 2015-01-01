पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:2 वाहन चोर पकड़े, 35 बाइक व 20 मोबाइल जब्त

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
महावीरनगर पुलिस ने दो शातिर चोरों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके पास से 35 बाइक व 20 मोबाइल फोन बरामद किए हैं। आरोपियों की निशानदेह पर पुलिस ने महावीरनगर, जवाहरनगर, दादाबाड़ी, अनन्तपुरा, रेलवे कॉलोनी थाना क्षेत्रों से चोरी किए गए वाहन जब्त किए हैं। अन्य वाहन चोरी के मामले में पुलिस आरोपियों से गहनता से पूछताछ कर रही हैं।

एसपी गौरव यादव ने बताया कि विभिन्न में थाना क्षेत्रों में मोटरसाइकिल, स्कूटी, मोबाइल फोन चोरी की घटनाओं को मध्य नजर रखते हुए एएसपी सिटी प्रवीण जैन व डीएसपी कल्पना सोलंकी के निर्देशन व महावीर नगर थानाधिकारी राजेंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम का गठन किया गया था।
पुलिस टीम ने वाहन चोरी के वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले दो शातिर आरोपी महेंद्र बैरागी (22) पुत्र मांगीलाल बैरागी निवासी प्रेमनगर प्रथम व राकेश मेहरा (30) पुत्र हरिबल्लभ मेहरा निवासी पनवाड़ थाना खानपुर जिला झालावाड़ को गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपियों के पास से चोरी किए गए 35 वाहन जिनमें 28 मोटरसाइकिल, 7 स्कूटी बरामद व 20 मोबाइल फोन बरामद किए हैं।
50 से ज्यादा बाइक चोरी कर चुके
थानाधिकारी राजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि मुखबिरों से प्राप्त सूचना पर पुलिस काफी दिनों से बाइक चोरी करने वाले बदमाशों को तलाश रही थी। इस दौरान महेंद्र बैरागी व राकेश मेहरा दो ऐसे बदमाश सामने आए, जो इस प्रकार के अपराधों में लिप्त थे।

उन पर पुलिस टीम ने सादा वर्दी निगरानी रखी तो मुखबिरों की सूचना सही निकली। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर उनसे पूछताछ की तो दोनों ने 50 से अधिक बाइक व मोबाइल फोन चोरी करना कबूल किया।

