कोरोनाकाल:23 दिन में 2807 मरीज; यही रफ्तार रही ताे नवंबर में 4 हजार के पार होगा आंकड़ा

काेटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना मरीज के अंतिम संस्कार में पीपीई किट पहनकर पहुंचे रिश्तेदार
  • 275 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले, 2 की मौत, इंजीनियर व एमबीएस कर्मी भी संक्रमित
  • सितंबर में आए थे सर्वाधिक 3691 मरीज, विशेषज्ञों ने जताई रिकॉर्ड टूटने की आशंका

शहर में काेराेना की रफ्तार कम हाेने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। साेमवार काे भी जिले में 275 काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मिले। दाे मरीजाें की माैत हुई। वहीं झुंझुनूं की महिला ने भी काेटा में दम ताेड़ दिया। विशेषज्ञाें ने आशंका जताई है कि काेराेना की यही रफ्तार जारी रही ताे नवंबर में मरीजाें की संख्या सारे रिकाॅर्ड ताेड़ सकती है।

अभी तक सबसे ज्यादा 3691 मरीज सितंबर में मिले थे। अगस्त में भी 3680 मरीज मिले थे। अगस्त में 10 दिन ऐसे थे जब 200 से ज्यादा राेगी मिले थे, एक दिन में सर्वाधिक मरीजों का रिकाॅर्ड भी 29 अगस्त को बना था। इस दिन 711 मरीज मिले थे। भास्कर ने अप्रैल से अब तक काेराेना मरीजाें का हर माह का ट्रेंड खंगाला ताे सामने आया कि यदि माैजूदा रफ्तार से भी केस बढ़ते रहे ताे नवंबर माह में कुल मरीजाें का आंकड़ा लगभग 4000 तक पहुंच सकता है। सोमवार को 275 मरीज आने के साथ ही इस माह मरीजों की संख्या 2807 तक पहुंच चुकी है।

884 मरीज आते ही नवंबर में भी मरीजों की संख्या सितंबर के बराबर हो जाएगी। हालांकि विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार जिस हिसाब से मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है, उससे लगता है कि अगले 7 दिनों में प्रतिदिन लगभग 200 रोगी आएंगे। यानी मरीजों की संख्या 4000 हजार तक पहुंच सकती है।

मेडिकल काॅलेज सूत्राें की मानें ताे 7 दिन से मरीजाें का वास्तविक आंकड़ा चाैंकाने वाला है, लेकिन सरकार उसे जारी नहीं कर रही। सरकार पाॅजिटिव आ रहे मरीजाें के मुकाबले काफी कम आंकड़े जारी कर रही है। हालांकि इस पर अधिकृत ताैर पर बाेलने काे काेई तैयार नहीं है।

अगस्त-सितंबर में ऑक्सीजन के लिए भी इंतजार करना पड़ा था
एक नजर पिछले महीनों के आंकड़ों पर भी डाली जाए, ताकि लाेगाें काे यह पता लग सके कि अगस्त-सितंबर में क्या हुआ था? ये दाेनाें माह काेराेना के लिहाज से सर्वाधिक क्रिटिकल रहे। एक दाैर ऐसा भी अाया, जब ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडराें का संकट खड़ा हाे गया था। डर यह है कि माैजूदा रफ्तार से केस बढ़ते गए ताे कोटा में दोबारा वैसे ही हालात पैदा हाे सकते हैं।

सैंपल ही नहीं दिया और मैसेज आ गया-आप पाॅजिटिव हैं

चिकित्सा विभाग की व्यवस्थाएं भी गड़बड़ाने लगी हैं। शिवदास घाट की गली रामपुरा से एक ऐसा ही मामला आया है। यहां एक बुजुर्ग ने सैंपल ही नहीं दिया और उनको पॉजिटिव होने का मैसेज मिल गया। असल में 70 वर्षीय अनिल सांखला परिवार के 10 सदस्याें के साथ 17 नवंबर काे रामपुरा हाॅस्पिटल में सैंपल देने गए थे। वहां उनका अावेदन भरवा दिया गया, लेकिन इसी बीच तबीयत बिगड़ने से वे बिना सैंपल दिए ही घर आ गए थे।

बेटी पाॅजिटिव और पिता चला रहे दुकान

केशवपुरा क्षेत्र में साेमवार काे एक ऐसा मामला सामने आया, जिसमें एक व्यक्ति दुकान खाेलकर बैठा था, जबकि उसकी बेटी पाॅजिटिव आई है। चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम ने पुलिस की मदद से दुकान बंद करवाते हुए दुकानदार काे हिदायत दी है कि वे तभी दुकान खाेलें, जब उनके बेटी के हाेम आइसाेलेशन की अवधि पूरी हाे जाए।

