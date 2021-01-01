पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीन अपडेट:57 साइट्स पर 4973 के मुकाबले 3204 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को लगाई कोरोना वैक्सीन

कोटा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में अब तक 16800 हेल्थ वर्कर्स में से 6483 को ही लग पाया टीका

जिले में सोमवार को 57 साइट्स पर 4973 के मुकाबले 3204 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई गई। जिले में 16800 हेल्थ वर्कर्स में से अब तक 6483 को वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है। आरसीएचओ डॉ. देवेंद्र झालानी ने बताया कि रामपुरा अस्पताल में 100 की तुलना में 63, दादाबाड़ी में 87 को टीका लगना था जिसमें से 68 को लगाया गया।

इटावा में 64 के बदले 45, कैथून में 113 के बदले 79, सुल्तानपुर में 115 के बजाय 62, विज्ञान नगर में 99 के बदले 59, मैत्री हॉस्पिटल में 118 की तुलना में 64 और दीगोद पीएचसी पर 83 के बदले 68 हेल्थ वर्कर्स काे टीका लगाया गया। दासवानी डेंटल कॉलेज में प्रथम साइट पर 95 के बदले 61, सेकंड साइट पर 100 के बदले 47, थर्ड साइड पर 99 के बदले 59 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। दासवानी डेंटल कॉलेज की साइट पर रानपुर पीएचसी की इंचार्ज डॉ. शेफाली शर्मा को भी वैक्सीन लगाई गई।

इस साइट पर पहली बार वैक्सीन का सेशन किया गया। धुलेट पीएचसी पर 98 की तुलना में 59, कनवास सीएचसी पर 33 की तुलना में 26, बपावर कला पीएचसी पर 87 की तुलना में 62 सांगोद सीएचसी पर 78 की तुलना में 60, खैराबाद पीएससी पर 92 की तुलना में 65, सातलखेड़ी में 70 की तुलना में 58, देवली खुर्द में 55 की तुलना में 39 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। आईएमए हॉल में 113 की तुलना में 78 एमबीएस हॉस्पिटल में 300 की तुलना में 117 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लगाए गए।
27 जनवरी को 41 साइट पर 3796 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को लगेंगे टीके
कोराना वैक्सीन प्रभारी डॉ. अभिमन्यु शर्मा ने बताया कि 27 जनवरी को 41 साइट पर 3796 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लगाए जाएंगे। इनमें रामपुरा, दादाबाड़ी, मेवाड़ हॉस्पिटल अाैर मेडिकल कॉलेज की 6 साइट्स, एमबीबीएस की 3 साइट, आईएमए हॉल, सपना मेहता नर्सिंग होम, सुवि नेत्र हॉस्पिटल, सुधा हॉस्पिटल, ईएसआई अस्पताल, कोटा आई हॉस्पिटल, कोटा हार्ट हॉस्पिटल, शॉपिंग सेंटर, एमपी नर्सिंग कॉलेज, महावीर नगर, गोयल हॉस्पिटल, सूरजपोल और बोरखेड़ा शामिल है।

ये कैसा टीकाडरण

​​​​​​​विज्ञान नगर डिस्पेंसरी मे 1 बजे तक 23 हेल्थ वर्कर ही टीका लगवाने आए। स्टाफ ने नहीं आने वाले शेष हेल्थ वर्करों को फोन लगाया तो कई ने रॉन्ग नंबर बताकर फोन काट दिया तो किसी ने काेटा से बाहर हाेने का बहाना बनाया।

कोरोना के 24 नए मरीज मिले

सोमवार को जिले में 24 नए मरीज मिले हैं। नए अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सुशील ने बताया कि नए अस्पताल में अभी 40 मरीज भर्ती हैं। इनमें से 6 मरीज पॉजिटिव है। निगेटिव संदिग्ध मरीज की संख्या 34 है। भर्ती मरीजों में से ऑक्सीजन पर 31 मरीज हैं। बाईपेप पर 5 मरीजों को रखा गया है।

