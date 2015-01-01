पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धारीवाल बने चाणक्य:राजीव को मेयर बनाने के लिए 39 पार्षदों को रखा था बाड़े में, लेकिन 41 वोट लाकर चौंकाया

काेटाएक घंटा पहले
निर्दलीय पार्षद लेखराज को लेकर शुरू हुआ विवाद
  • कोटा में कांग्रेस 2, भाजपा 0; उत्तर में मंजू मेहरा 50 वोटों के साथ महापौर बनीं, संतोष बैरवा को हराया
  • दक्षिण में 39 वोट ला सके भाजपा के विवेक राजवंशी दोनों दलों के पार्षद अभी भी बाड़ाबंदी में, एक निर्दलीय ने भाजपा का खेमा छोड़ा

काेटा उत्तर के बाद कोटा दक्षिण के मेयर की कुर्सी भी बीजेपी के हाथ से फिसल गई। 36-36 के आंकड़े के साथ कांटे की टक्कर पर फंसे इस निगम के मेयर के चुनाव में मंगलवार को कांग्रेस के राजीव अग्रवाल मेयर निर्वाचित हुए। राजीव को 41 व बीजेपी के विवेक राजवंशी को 39 मत मिले। बीजेपी के लिए यह झटका इसलिए भी गहरा है, क्योंकि उनकी बाड़ेबंदी में 40 पार्षद थे और वोट 39 ही मिले। जाहिर है, बीजेपी की बाड़ेबंदी से एक क्रॉस वोट कांग्रेस को गया, यह वोट किसका था? इसे लेकर सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई हैं।

सुबह बीजेपी व कांग्रेस समेत निर्दलीय पार्षदों को कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच वोटिंग के लिए नगर निगम परिसर लाया गया। बीजेपी के बागी और निर्दलीय चुनाव जीतकर आए ओम गुंजल जरूर अकेले वोट डालने आए। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं शहर के विकास के लिए वोट करूंगा। वोट किसे दूंगा, यह क्यों बताऊं, यह मेरा अधिकार है। जबकि कांग्रेस व बीजेपी के पार्षद अलग-अलग बसों से वोटिंग के लिए आए। जैसे ही बीजेपी पार्षदों को लेकर बस आई ताे उसमें बैठे निर्दलीय पार्षद लेखराज योगी को उसके माता-पिता से मिलवाने के लिए कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया।

काफी देर तक बस को अंदर नहीं जाने दिया और पुलिस के मुताबिक बस पर एक-दो पत्थर फेंकने लगे। इसी बीच पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज करके कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को यहां से खदेड़ा, इस लाठीचार्ज में करीब दस लोग चोटिल हुए हैं।
हेलमेट पहनकर बस से उतरे पार्षद

बीजेपी की बाड़ेबंदी में शामिल कुछ पार्षद वोटिंग के लिए बस से हेलमेट पहनकर उतरे। बताया गया कि तीन पार्षदों को लेकर बीजेपी ने यह व्यवस्था की थी। आशंका थी कि घेराबंदी करके खड़े कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता पथराव कर सकते हैं।
इन 3 परिस्थितियों से समझें कोटा दक्षिण में राजवंशी की हार और अग्रवाल की जीत का गणित

1. बीजेपी के बागी ओम गुंजल पहले दिन से तटस्थ बने हुए थे। अब यदि उनका वोट कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को गया तो भी कांग्रेस के 40 ही वोट होने चाहिए थे। ऐसे में एक और वोट मिला, जो सीधे-सीधे बीजेपी की बाड़ेबंदी में शामिल पार्षद ने दिया। 2. यदि मान लिया जाए कि ओम गुंजल का वोट बीजेपी को ही गया तो फिर बीजेपी खेमे से 2 लोग टूटे और क्रॉस वोटिंग की। अब ये निर्दलीय थे या खुद बीजेपी के पार्षद, यह वक्त के साथ पता लगेगा। शक की सुई एक निर्दलीय पर है। 3. बीजेपी के पास अपने सिंबल पर जीतकर आए 36 पार्षदों के अलावा 4 निर्दलीय पार्षद बाड़ेबंदी में थे। सभी को एमपी ले जाया गया था। ऐसे में 40 पार्षद बाड़ेबंदी में होने के बावजूद वोट 39 ही मिले, यानी बीजेपी खेमे में सेंध लगी है।

निर्दलीयों ओम गुंजल और लेखराज पर रही सबकी नजर

दक्षिण के मेयर के चुनाव के लिए भाजपा के बागी ओम गुंजल और निर्दलीय लेखराज योगी पर सबकी नजर रही। ओम गुंजल अंत तक किसी दल की बाड़ाबंदी में भी शामिल नहीं हुए। सुबह बोले- विकास को वोट दूंगा। वहीं वोट डालने के बाद कहा कि मैं भाजपाई हूं। लेखराज कई दिनों से भाजपा की बाड़ेबंदी में रहे।

कांग्रेस नेता लगातार दावे करते रहे कि लेखराज उनके समर्थन में हैं। मंगलवार को उनको लेकर ही विवाद शुरू हुआ। कांग्रेसी उनके माता-पिता को लेकर आए थे और उनको लेखराज से मिलवाने की जिद कर रहे थे। इसके बाद पुलिस ने भाजपा पार्षदों की बस को निगम गेट तक जाने दिया। कांग्रेसी उग्र हुए तो पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज कर दिया।

हम पर सत्ता के दुरुपयोग का आरोप लगाते थे, अब सबने देखा पुलिस किसके साथ थी : धारीवाल

दाेनाें नगर निगम में कांग्रेस का बाेर्ड बनने के बाद यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने कहा कि हम पर अाराेप लगाते थे कि सत्ता का दुरुपयाेग कर अधिकारियाें की मदद से चुनाव जीतना चाहते थे, अब जनता ने देख लिया कि पुलिस किसके साथ थी। भाजपा ने 50 लाख रुपए से लेकर 1 कराेड़ रुपए तक बांटे, पार्षदाें काे प्रलाेभन दिया, लेकिन हमने 5 पैसे भी खर्च नहीं किए अाैर दाेनाें निगमाेें में बाेर्ड बनाया। पुलिस यदि उनका साथ नहीं देती ताे उनके इतने वाेट भी नहीं आते। मंत्री धारीवाल ने कहा कि भाजपा के नेता बार-बार हम पर सत्ता का दुरुपयाेग करने का आराेप लगा रहे थे। मंगलवार काे सबसे सामने पता चल गया कि पुलिस किसके साथ है। भाजपा की किसने मदद की। एक वाेटर काे भाजपा वालाें ने जबरन अपने पास राेक रखा था। मंगलवार काे मतदान के दाैरान वाे बस से बाहर कूदने की काेशिश कर रहा था।

चिल्ला-चिल्लाकर कह रहा था कि मैं कांग्रेस के साथ हूं। उसके माता-पिता नीचे खड़े थे, वे उससे मिलने की गुहार कर रहे थे, लेकिन पुलिस ने इस पर काेई ध्यान नहीं दिया। पुलिस ने हमारे पार्षदाें काे बैरिकेंडिंग के बाहर ही वाहन से उतार दिया, लेकिन भाजपा के पार्षदाें की बस निगम के दरवाजे तक लेकर गए। नगर निगम के ये चुनाव ताे क्या हमने कभी भी किसी भी चुनाव में प्रशासन या सत्ता की मदद नहीं ली, लेकिन इन लाेगाें ने पुलिस की मदद ली। कैसे ली ये सभी ने देखा। अब भाजपा की किसने मदद की।

विधायक संदीप शर्मा ने कहा- कांग्रेस ने पुलिस की लाठी के बल पर दक्षिण में जीता बहुमत

कोटा दक्षिण विधायक संदीप शर्मा कांग्रेस पर पुलिस की लाठी की मदद से जीतने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले पार्षद और अब महापौर के चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने जिस तरह से धनबल, बाहुबल और सरकारी तंत्र का दुरुपयोग किया, उससे यह सिद्ध हो गया है कि इमरजेंसी वाला वायरस कांग्रेस के चरित्र का स्थायी भाग है। सीएडी सर्किल पर पुलिस के संरक्षण में कांग्रेस के गुर्गों ने भाजपा पार्षदों की बस पर हमला बोला। निर्दलीय पार्षद लेखराज योगी को कांग्रेस के गुर्गों ने उसके माता-पिता को दिखाते हुए जान से मारने तक की धमकी दी।

पुलिस यह सब देखती रही। शहर जिलाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार सोनी ने कहा कि महापौर के चुनाव से पहले जो कुछ हुआ वह पूरी दुनिया ने देखा है। कांग्रेस के पास बहुमत नहीं था, लेकिन पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारियों के साथ वह महापौर पद का चुनाव जीतने में कामयाब हो गई।
पूनियां बोले- गहलोत सरकार व धारीवाल ने की लोकतंत्र की हत्या

भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां ने कहा कि कोटा में महापौर चुनावों में गहलोत सरकार ने सरकारी मशीनरी का दुरुपयोग कर लोकतंत्र का अपमान किया है, निर्दलीय पार्षदों के परिजनों को बंदी बनाकर भाजपा समर्थकों के यहां प्रशासन का दुरुपयोग कर साम, दाम, दंड, भेद के साथ लोकतंत्र का गला घोंटने का षड्यंत्र रचा, इसकी परिणति यह है कि जो कोटा में लाठीचार्ज हुआ वह इस बात का सबूत है कि कांग्रेस के लोगों ने पार्षदों पर दबाव बनाया है।

धारीवाल ने टीम को बांटी जिम्मेदारी, नतीजा-क्रॉस वोटिंग रुकी, जीत मिली

निगम चुनावाें के रिजल्ट में दक्षिण में टाई होने के बाद कांग्रेस ने बाेर्ड बनाने के लिए पूरी ताकत झाेंक दी थी। यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने बाेर्ड बनाने के लिए नेताओं काे निर्दलीय पार्षदाें काे साथ मिलाने से लेकर क्रॉस वोटिंग रोकने तक की जिम्मेदारी साैंपी।

रविंद्र त्यागी : दक्षिण में टिकट के लिए आवेदन लेने से लेकर वार्डाें में प्रचार और चुनाव जीतने के बाद पार्षदाें काे संभालने की जिम्मेदारी दी।
राजेंद्र सांखला : रिजल्ट के बाद दक्षिण के एक निर्दलीय पार्षद काे लाने और बाकी पार्षदाें की जयपुर में बाड़ेबंदी की जिम्मेदारी साैंपी गई। जयपुर में हाेटल में ठहराने से लेकर उन्हें वापस मतदान के लिए लाने तक का जिम्मा भी इन्हीं के पास था।

विद्याशंकर गाैतम : दक्षिण के पार्षदाें काे जिताने और उसके बाद निर्दलीय पार्षद काे लाने तथा अपने पार्षदाें काे कांग्रेस के पक्ष में वाेटिंग की जिम्मेदारी साैंपी गई।
नईमुद्दीन गुड्डू : निर्दलीय पार्षद काे वापस कांग्रेस में मिलाने तथा लाडपुरा क्षेत्र के उत्तर-दक्षिण के पार्षदाें काे कांग्रेस के पक्ष में वाेटिंग करवाने की जिम्मेदारी साैंपी गई।

शिवकांत नंदवाना : दक्षिण में कांग्रेस के पार्षदाें काे जिताने से लेकर बाड़ेबंदी में व्यवस्था संभालने की महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी साैंपी गई थी।
डाॅ. जफर माेहम्मद : उत्तर निगम में चुनाव से लेकर वाेटिंग करवाने तथा निर्दलीय पार्षदाें काे कांग्रेस से जाेड़ने की जिम्मेदारी साैंपी गई।

