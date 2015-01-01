पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:5 दिन पहले बदमाशों ने युवक को मारा था चाकू, अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान तोड़ दिया दम

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी।
  • कार अड़ने पर बालिता में हुई थी चाकूबाजी, दो अन्य युवक भी हुए थे घायल

कुन्हाड़ी थाना क्षेत्र में मामूली बात पर हुई कहासुनी के बाद दो युवकों ने एक युवक को ऐसे चाकू घोंपे की उसकी दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। घटना पांच दिन पुरानी है, चाकूबाजी के बाद युवक को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज किया था, जिसमें अब हत्या की धाराएं जोड़ी जाएंगी। शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम रूम में रखवा दिया है।

डीएसपी भगवत सिंह हिंगड़ ने बताया कि एक नवंबर को कुन्हाड़ी बालिता रोड पर एक दोस्त की बर्थडे पार्टी में संस्कार सागते (18) पुत्र आनंद वाल्मीकि निवासी खेड़ली फाटक और उसके चार दोस्त विजय (19) पुत्र गोपाल, दीपक (19) पुत्र घनश्याम, गोलू और टिंकू गए थे। जन्मदिन पार्टी के बाद बालिता रोड पर अपने दोस्त से मिलकर लौटते समय कार में बैठे थे। कार में संस्कार, विजय और दीपक थे।

कार बैक करते समय उनकी कार वहां खड़ी दूसरी कार से अड़ गई, जिससे वहां मौजूद चांद, लक्की व अन्य लाेगाें से कहासुनी हो गई। कहासुनी के बाद चांद व लक्की ने कार सवार तीनों संस्कार, विजय और दीपक के बारी-बारी से चाकू मारकर घायल कर दिया। तीनों घायलों को उपचार के लिए एमबीएस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। गंभीर रूप से घायल संस्कार ने शुक्रवार को उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया।

2 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

पुलिस उप अधीक्षक भगवत सिंह हिंगड़ ने बताया कि युवक की हत्या के मामले में दो आरोपियों चांद व लक्की को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया हैं। मामले का गहनता से अनुसंधान किया जा रहा हैं। मामला कुन्हाड़ी थाने में दर्ज धारा 307 व धारा 3 के तहत दर्ज था। जिससे प्रकरण की पत्रावली जांच के लिए पुलिस उपअधीक्षक एससी-एसटी सेल रोहिताश्व शर्मा को भेजी गई है। युवक की मृत्यु के बाद प्रकरण में धारा 302 और जोड़ दी गई है।

