दक्षिण में अट्‌ठे पे अट्‌ठा:इन निर्दलीयों में से 5 जिसके पास जाएंगे बोर्ड उसका बनेगा, दक्षिण में 36 का आंकड़ा

कोटा13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा रात को जुटी बाड़ाबंदी में
  • दक्षिण नगर निगम में भाजपा और कांग्रेस को 36-36 सीटें मिली
  • यहां 8 निर्दलीय जीते, इसमें भी दोनों पार्टियां 4-4 समर्थकों के साथ टाई
  • उत्तर में कांग्रेस को 47 सीटों के साथ स्पष्ट बहुमत, भाजपा को 14 सीट

शहर के दाेनाें नगर निगमाें के चुनाव परिणाम मंगलवार शाम घाेषित हाे गए। इस बार नगर निगम को दो भागों में बांटने का कांग्रेस को भारी फायदा हुआ है। वहीं भाजपा की गुटबाजी का भी फायदा मिला। उत्तर नगर निगम के 70 वार्डाें में से 47 में कांग्रेस काे जीत हासिल हुई है। वहीं भाजपा काे 14 और निर्दलीयाें काे 9 सीटें मिली हैं। यानी उत्तर में कांग्रेस का बाेर्ड बनना तय है।

वहीं भाजपा के गढ़ दक्षिण नगर निगम में परिणाम चाैंकाने वाले रहे। परिणाम आने से पहले यहां भाजपा की बढ़त का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा था, लेकिन रिजल्ट आने के बाद सारे कयास धराशाई हाे गए। बागियाें ने भाजपा के सारे समीकरण बिगाड़ दिए। दक्षिण में भाजपा और कांग्रेस काे 36-36 सीटें मिली हैं। वहीं 8 सीटें निर्दलीयाें के खाते में गई हैं। यानी अब दक्षिण के बोर्ड की चाबी निर्दलीयों के हाथ में हैं। 5 निर्दलीय जिसके पाले में जाएंगे उसी पार्टी का बाेर्ड बनेगा। अब दाेनाें पार्टियां निर्दलीयाें काे साधने में जुट गई हैं।

वार्ड 31 से ओम गुंजल, वार्ड 68 से सुनील गाैतम, वार्ड 67 से भानु प्रताप और वार्ड 36 से सुरेंद्र धाकड़ चुनाव जीते हैं, जाे बीजेपी समर्थाक माने जा रहे हैं। जबकि वार्ड-44 से लेखराज योगी, वार्ड 35 से जरीना, वार्ड-57 से कपिल शर्मा और वार्ड-3 से अख्तर मोहम्मद काे कांग्रेस पृष्ठभूमि का बताया जा रहा है। हालांकि वार्ड 44 के निर्दलीय पार्षद लेखराज काे लेकर दाेनाें ही दल दावे कर रहे हैं कि वह हमारे दल की विचारधारा से जुड़ा है।

दक्षिण के परिणाम इसलिए भी चाैंकाने वाले रहे क्याेंकि कई दिग्गजाें काे भी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। पिछले बाेर्ड में उपमहापाैर रहीं सुनीता व्यास वार्ड 20 से हार गईं। उन्हें कांग्रेस की इति शर्मा ने 112 वाेटाें से हराया। भाजपा से महापाैर के दूसरे दावेदार ईश्वर गंभीर भी वार्ड 57 से हार गए। यहां से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी कपिल शर्मा जीते। गंभीर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे।

धारीवाल आज लेंगे कांग्रेस पार्षदों की बैठक

यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल और प्रभारी मंत्री लाल चंद कटारिया बुधवार को कोटा आएंगे ओर कांग्रेस पार्षदों की मीटिंग लेंगे। उत्तर व दक्षिण निगम में 150 कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों की बुधवार को शाम 5 बजे कांग्रेस कार्यालय में बैठक होगी। वहीं,भाजपा नेता राजेंद्र राठौड़ भी बुधवार को कोटा आएंगे और पार्टी की बैठक लेंगे।

इनसाइड स्टोरी : बीजेपी की इस हालत के प्रमुख कारण

1. टिकट वितरण में असंतोष

टिकटों के वितरण को लेकर यहां पहले दिन से नाराजगी खुलकर सामने आती रही। इसी का नतीजा रहा कि कई बागी खड़े हो गए। इनमें से चार बागियों ने जीत भी दर्ज की है। इसके अलावा कई सीटों पर अच्छा खासा नुकसान पहुंचाया है।

2. प्रत्याशियों का ग्राउंड कनेक्ट नहीं
ऐसे उम्मीदवारों को टिकट दिए, जिनका ग्राउंड कनेक्ट नहीं था। ये उम्मीदवार नेताओं के भले ही करीबी थे, लेकिन जब फील्ड में गए तो पता चला कि इनका लोगों से जुड़ाव नहीं था। कमोबेश ये सभी चेहरे चुनाव हार गए।
3. परिसीमन की गणित नहीं समझ पाए
परिसीमन के बाद वार्डों के गणित को बीजेपी के दिग्गज नेता नहीं समझ पाए। मुस्लिम और एससी बहुल वार्डों को पहले की तरह ही मानकर रणनीति बनाई, जबकि परिसीमन में यहां का पूरा समीकरण बदल चुका था।

और उम्मीदाें पर खरे नहीं उतरे ये दिग्गज

संदीप शर्मा : काेटा दक्षिण से विधायक हैं, लेकिन अपने क्षेत्र में बमुश्किल 25 सीटें जिता पाए। काेटा दक्षिण नगर निगम की 80 में से 56 सीटें इनके विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आती है। प्रहलाद गुंजल : काेटा उत्तर के पूर्व विधायक हैं। इनके क्षेत्र में 56 में से पार्टी सिर्फ 11 सीट जीत पाई। यहां हार पहले से तय मानी जा रही थी, लेकिन सम्मानजनक हार की उम्मीद थी। कल्पना देवी : लाडपुरा से विधायक हैं। दाेनाें नगर निगम में इनके विधानसभा क्षेत्र की 30 सीटें अाती हैं, इसमें से सिर्फ 8 सीटें बीजेपी जीत पाई है।

दाे विधानसभा क्षेत्राें में कांग्रेस ने किले ढहाए

काेटा के दाेनाें निगम के 150 वार्ड चार विधानसभा क्षेत्राें में आते हैं। इनमें उत्तर और दक्षिण विधानसभा के 56-56 वार्ड, लाडपुरा विधानसभा के 30 और रामगंजमंडी विधानसभा के 8 वार्ड आते हैं। इनमें रामगंजमंडी काे छाेड़ अन्य दाेनाें विधानसभा क्षेत्राें में बीजेपी का प्रदर्शन खराब रहा है।

रामगंजमंडी में 8 में से बीजेपी के 6 उम्मीदवार जीतकर आए हैं, जबकि एक बीजेपी का बागी चुनाव जीता है। यहां से एक सीट कांग्रेस काे मिली है। इसी तरह काेटा उत्तर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 56 वार्डाें में से बीजेपी सिर्फ 11 सीटों पर जीत दर्ज कर पाई। दक्षिण जैसे गढ़ में बीजेपी 56 में से सिर्फ 25 सीटें बचा पाई। इसी तरह उत्तर के 30 वार्डों में से सिर्फ 8 वार्डों पर बीजेपी चुनाव जीत सकी।

एनालिसिस : कांग्रेस के लिए हीरो रहे शांति धारीवाल

शांति धारीवाल : यूडीएच मंत्री ने टिकट बांटने से लेकर मतदान तक कमान संभाले रखी। उत्तर निगम में ताे टिकट भी खुद ने दिए। टिकट बांटने के समय उन कार्यकर्ताओं का विशेष ध्यान रखा गया जिन्हाेंने पिछले चुनावाें में ईमानदारी से किया था।

उसके बाद चुनाव प्रचार के लिए राेड शाे किया। जनता से वादा किया कि कड़ी से कड़ी जाेड़ी ताे विकास हाेगा, पट्टे दिए जाएंगे और हर वार्ड में 3 से 10 कराेड़ रुपए के कार्य करवाए जाएंगे। इन वादाें ने असर दिखाया और कांग्रेस दक्षिण में भी बाेर्ड बनाने की स्थिति में है।

उन्होंने कहा कि हमने विकास की बात पर दाेनाें नगर निगम में चुनाव लड़ा। जनता ने भी विकास काे ही चुना। जनता भाजपा के बाेर्डाें काे देख चुकी हैं और उन्हाेने बदलाव का मानस लिया। दाेनाें ही बाेर्ड में मेयर ताे हमारा ही बनेगा। उत्तर में ताे हमारा बाेर्ड बन ही गया है। दक्षिण में भी हम बाेर्ड बनाएंगे। बुधवार काे इसके लिए कांग्रेस कार्यालय में मीटिंग रखी है और 5 तारीख काे हम नाेमिनेशन फाइल कर देंगे।

इनकी भी अहम भूमिका रही

रविंद्र त्यागी : कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष भी हैं और काेटा दक्षिण की जिम्मेदारी दे रखी थी। उत्तर व दक्षिण दाेनाें में सक्रिय रहे। प्रचार के लिए हर वार्ड में गए। दक्षिण में मेहनत का परिणाम भी दिखा।
राखी गाैतम : दक्षिण के टिकट बंटवारे की जिम्मेदारी थी। उन्हाेंने 13 टिकट दिए, जिसमें से 11 प्रत्याशी जीते। प्रत्याशियाें के लिए डाेर-टु-डाेर प्रचार से लेकर बैठकें करने तक की जिम्मेदारी निभाई।
नईमुद्दीन गुड्डू : लाडपुरा विधानसभा के काेटा उत्तर व दक्षिण दाेनाें ही नगर निगम में 30 सीटें थी। इनमें टिकट बंटवारे से लेकर प्रचार तक सक्रिय रहे। 30 में से 23 सीटें जीती।

लाडपुरा में 21 सीटें जीतीं कांग्रेस ने

कांग्रेस ने कोटा उत्तर निगम के चुनाव की तैयारी काफी मजबूती से की। प्रत्याशी चयन से लेकर चुनाव प्रचार तक में उसने भाजपा को पीछे छोड़ दिया। इसी कारण कोटा उत्तर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 56 में में 38 वार्ड पार्टी जीतने में सफल रही। उल्लेखनीय है कि धारीवाल इसी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विधायक हैं।

इसी तरह कांग्रेस ने भाजपा की विधायक कल्पना देवी के क्षेत्र लाडपुरा में 21 वार्डों में जीत हासिल की। भाजपा के विधायक मदन दिलावर के क्षेत्र रामगंजमंडी में कांग्रेस सिर्फ 1 वार्ड जीत पाई। यानी भाजपा विधायकाें में दिलावर का प्रदर्शन अपेक्षाकृत अच्छा रहा। इसी तरह काेटा दक्षिण विधानसभा में 25 सीटें जीत पाई है। यहां से संदीप शर्मा विधायक हैं।

अपने पार्षदाें काे एमपी ले जाने की तैयारी में भाजपा

बीजेपी पार्षदाें की बूंदी राेड स्थित रिसॉर्ट में बाड़ेबंदी में रात साढ़े 11 बजे तक इक्कादुक्का काे छाेड़ सभी पार्षद पहुंच गए थे। यहां विधायक संदीप शर्मा, पूर्व विधायक हीरालाल नागर समेत कई नेता भी पहुंचे। सूत्राें ने बताया कि देर रात पार्षदाें काे मध्यप्रदेश के किसी शहर में शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी चल रही थी। पार्टी का प्रदेश नेतृत्व इसे लेकर मध्यप्रदेश के बड़े नेताओं के संपर्क बनाए हुए था। इंदौर या उज्जैन में किसी एक जगह पार्षदों को रखा जा सकता है।

कांग्रेस ने निर्दलीयों से संपर्क शुरू किया

काेटा दक्षिण में बाेर्ड बनाने के लिए भाजपा अपने ही पार्षदाें की बाड़ेबंदी कर रही है, तो दूसरी ओर कांग्रेस ने 8 निर्दलीयाें पर मशक्कत शुरू कर दी। कांग्रेस ने एक-एक निर्दलीय के लिए एक-एक व्यक्ति काे जिम्मेदारी दी है। जिसमें जिलाध्यक्ष रविंद्र त्यागी व चुनाव के प्रवक्ता राजेंद्र सांखला भी शामिल हैं। कांग्रेस का दावा है कि इनमें से 5 हमारे संपर्क में हैं और वे कांग्रेस के ही हैं।

