जोसा काउंसलिंग:5वें राउंड का सीट आवंटन जारी

कोटा8 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जोसा की ओर से जारी ज्वाइंट सीट काउंसलिंग के पांचवे राउंड का सीट आवंटन मंगलवार काे जारी कर दिया गया है। स्टूडेंट्स जिन्हें 5वे राउंड में प्रथम बार कॉलेज सीट का आवंटन हुआ है, उन्हें आवश्यक डाॅक्यूमेंट्स अपलोड कर सीट असेप्टेंस फीस जमा कर 5 नवंबर शाम 5 बजे तक ऑनलाइन रिपोर्टिंग करनी होगी।

स्टूडेंट्स काे जोसा काउंसलिंग से विड्राॅल करवाने का अंतिम माैका 6 नवंबर रात्रि 12 बजे तक दिया है। साथ ही एनआईटी-ट्रिपलआईटी में एडमिशन से पहले ऑनलाइन रिपोर्टिंग के दौरान आंशिक एडमिशन फीस जमा करवानी होंगी। कॅरियर काउंसलिंग एक्सपर्ट अमित आहूजा ने बताया कि स्टूडेंट्स जिन्हें जोसा काउंसलिंग के छठे राउंड में आईआईटी की सीट का आवंटन होगा उन्हें आवंटित आईआईटी की वेबसाइट पर डाॅक्यूमेंट्स एवं शेष कॉलेज फीस की जानकारी लेकर ऑनलाइन रिपोर्टिंग करनी होगी।

जिन स्टूडेंट्स को एनआईटी, ट्रिपलआईटी एवं जीएफटीआई का आवंटन होगा, उन्हें आंशिक एडमिशन फीस सामान्य श्रेणी, ईडब्ल्यूएस एवं ओबीसी के लिए 40 हजार एवं एससी, एसटी एवं पीडब्ल्यूडी के लिए 20 हजार रुपए रखी है। फीस जमा नहीं करने पर सीट निरस्त कर दी जाएगी।

सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग के लिए सभी स्टूडेंट्स योग्य

एनआईटी, ट्रिपलआईटी एवं जीएफटीआई की खाली रही सीटों के लिए 17 से 30 नवंबर के बीच करवाई जा रही सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग की पात्रता जारी कर दी है। वे सभी स्टूडेंट्स जिन्हें जोसा काउंसलिंग में कॉलेज सीट का आवंटन हुआ है या फिर कोई आवंटन नहीं हुआ है वे सभी स्टूडेंट्स पात्र होंगे। स्टूडेंट्स जोसा काउंसलिंग में आवंटित सीट को रोककर एवं छोड़कर इस काउंसलिंग में भाग ले सकते हैं। यह काउंसलिंग 2 राउंड में होगी। इसकी जानकारी सीएसएबी की वेबसाइट पर जल्द जारी कर दिए जाएंगे।

