कोरोनाकाल:65 नए कोरोना रोगी मिले, 2 की मौत, जेकेलोन में स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ भी पॉजिटिव, अब केवल 316 एक्टिव केस

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में अब तक 2.26 लाख नमूने लिए, इनमें 11261 पॉजिटिव आए, 116 की हो चुकी मौत, 10829 ठीक हुए

जिले में कोरोना के 65 नए रोगी मिले हैं। कोविड अस्पताल में 2 व्यक्तियों की मौत हुई है, जबकि सरकारी रिकॉर्ड में कोई मौत नहीं दर्शाई है। जेकेलोन अस्पताल की एक स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। शहर के पुरोहितजी की टापरी, शिवपुरा, तलवंडी, बोरखेड़ा, विक्रमचौक लाडपुरा, हिम्मतनगर कुन्हाड़ी, सहारा एनक्लेव थेगड़ा रोड, सब्जीमंडी छावनी, किशोरपुरा, विज्ञाननगर, भीमगंजमंडी, गणेशनगर सुभाष विहार, अनंतपुरा, राजपूत कॉलोनी कंसुआ, कृष्णा विहार देवलीअरब, महावीर नगर विस्तार योजना, दादाबाड़ी विस्तार, शास्त्रीनगर, बालाकुंड, रंगपुर रोड, गुरुद्वारा रोड भीमगंजमंडी, खाई रोड, शिवाजीनगर, रंगबाड़ी योजना, सुखधाम कॉलोनी बोरखेड़ा, रिद्धि-सिद्धिनगर सकतपुरा, गोपाल विहार बजरंगनगर, श्रीपुरा, इंदिरा मार्केट, श्रीनाथपुरम में कोरोना के नए रोगी मिले हैं।

संतोषी नगर में 66 वर्षीय पुरुष की कोविड अस्पताल में मौत हुई है। उन्हें 27 अक्टूबर को भर्ती कराया गया था। बारां जिले के समरानिया निवासी 55 वर्षीय पुरुष की अस्पताल में मौत हुई है। उन्हें 23 अक्टूबर को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। जिले में अब तक 2 लाख 26 हजार 955 नमूने लिए जा चुके है। इसमें से 11261 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए।

वहीं अब तक 116 मौत हो चुकी है। 10829 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। अभी 316 मरीज एक्टिव है। डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सुशील ने बताया कि मेडिकल कॉलेज के नए अस्पताल में मंगलवार को 112 मरीज भर्ती रहे। इनमें से 40 मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव थे। भर्ती मरीजों में से 72 नेगेटिव व संदिग्ध शामिल है। भर्ती मरीजों में से 61 ऑक्सीजन पर है। मंगलवार को तीन मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

नए अस्पताल में 5 से शुरू होगा कोविड डे केयर सेंटर

मेडिकल कॉलेज काउंसिल की मंगलवार को कॉलेज परिसर के कॉन्फ्रेंस हॉल में प्रिंसिपल डॉ. विजय सरदाना की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। इसमें मेडिकल कॉलेज के नए अस्पताल में कोविड डे केयर सेंटर 5 नवंबर से शुरू करने का फैसला किया गया। बैठक में यह भी फैसला किया गया है कि एमबीएस जेके लोन व रामपुरा अस्पताल में 7 नवंबर से रूटीन सर्जरी की जाए।

डॉ. सरदाना ने बताया कि मेडिकल कॉलेज के नए अस्पताल में कोविड डे केयर सेंटर खोलने की आवश्यकता पिछले कुछ दिनों से महसूस की जा रही थी। अब नए अस्पताल में 5 नवंबर से इसे शुरू किया जाएगा। इस सेंटर में कोरोना मरीज आकर इंजेक्शन लगवा सकेगा, जांच करवा सकेगा। इसके लिए डॉक्टर व नर्सिंग स्टाफ वही सेवाएं देंगे, जो अभी वार्ड में सेवाएं दे रहे हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले लंबे समय से एमबीएस जेकेलोन वह रामपुरा अस्पताल में रूटीन सर्जरी प्लांड सर्जरी बंद थी। प्लांड सर्जरी 7 नवंबर से शुरू की जा सकेगी। एमबीएस में ऑर्थोपेडिक, जरनल सर्जरी, ईएनटी, प्लास्टिक सर्जरी, आंख के ऑपरेशन हो सकेंगे। जेकेलोन में गायनी के प्लांड ऑपरेशन भी हो सकेंगे। रामपुरा अस्पताल में भी ऑपरेशन शुरू होंगे।

मदर मिल्क बैंक के लिए भूमि चिन्हित

मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. सरदाना ने बताया कि मदर मिल्क बैंक के लिए जेकेलोन के पास नर्सिंग कॉलेज के पीछे की खाली भूमि चिन्हित कर ली गई है। इस जमीन पर 50 गुना 90 में नया भवन बनाया जाएगा। इसमें लगभग 30 लाख के उपकरण लगाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि मदर मिल्क बैंक के लिए नेशनल हैल्थ मिशन ने पूर्व में ही 1 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत किए हुए हैं।

