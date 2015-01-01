पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • 70 New Corona Positives Were Found, One Patient Lost, MLA Madan Dilawar And Former MLA Gunjal Admitted To Hospital

कोरोना का कहर:70 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, एक मरीज की हुई माैत, विधायक मदन दिलावर व पूर्व विधायक गुंजल हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हुए

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
मदन दिलावर और प्रहलाद गुंजल
  • कुछ दिन पहले पॉजिटिव मिले थे दिलावर व गुंजल, अब फेफड़ों में भी संक्रमण

कोटा में कोरोना संक्रमण कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा। सोमवार को भी 70 नए मरीज आए और पहले से हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। उधर, दो-तीन दिन पहले कोविड पॉजिटिव आए बीजेपी के प्रदेश महामंत्री व रामगंजमंडी विधायक मदन दिलावर सोमवार को न्यू मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हुए, उनके सीटी स्कैन में सामान्य संक्रमण पाया गया है। हालांकि वे पूरी तरह सामान्य हैं। वहीं, कोटा उत्तर के पूर्व विधायक प्रहलाद गुंजल भी एक निजी हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हुए हैं।

पॉजिटिव आने के बाद रिपीट सीटी स्कैन कराने पर उनके चेस्ट में संक्रमण पहले से ज्यादा मिला तो चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर वे एडमिट हो गए, उन्हें दोबारा बुखार भी आया। उधर, आज पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में एक प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल की डॉक्टर व उनके परिवार के सदस्य भी शामिल है।

वहीं, शॉपिंग सेंटर निवासी एक ही परिवार के 8 जने संक्रमित पाए गए हैं, इनमें कुछ बच्चे भी शामिल है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. बीएस तंवर ने बताया कि साेमवार काे भी हमारी सुपरविजन टीमों ने होम आइसोलेशन में चल रहे 3 मरीजों को दवाइयां उपलब्ध करवाई और तबीयत बिगड़ने पर एक मरीज को न्यू मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

कोविड हॉस्पिटल में मौजूदा स्थिति

127 मरीज भर्ती

76 ऑक्सीजन पर

59 पॉजिटिव मरीज

68 निगेटिव सस्पेक्टेड

जिले में 272 एक्टिव केस बचे

जिले की रिकवरी रेट 96.68 प्रतिशत पहुंच गई है। वहीं अब केवल 272 एक्टिव केस बचे हैं। जिले में अब तक कुल 11687 मरीज आ चुके हैं, जिसमें से 11299 ठीक हो चुके हैं। हालांकि इसके साथ ही सरकारी रिपोर्ट पर सवाल भी उठ रहे हैं। पिछले लगभग 10 दिन से सरकारी रिपोर्ट में एक भी मौत नहीं जुड़ी है। जबकि नए अस्पताल में रोज मरीजों की मौत हो रही है। इस दौरान कोविड हॉस्पिटल में लगभग 20 मौतें हो चुकी हैं।

