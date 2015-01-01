पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्पेशल राउंड:जोसा काउंसलिंग में एनआईटी सिस्टम की 7430 सीटें खाली, सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग से भरी जाएंगी सीटें

कोटा30 मिनट पहले
  • काउंसलिंग के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन और च्वाॅइस फिलिंग 19 नवंबर रात्रि 12 बजे तक की जा सकेगी
  • सभी स्टूडेंट्स को कुल 85 कॉलेजों की 418 ब्रांच च्वाॅइसेज को भरने का विकल्प दिया है

एनआईटी व ट्रिपलआईटी की जोसा काउंसलिंग के बाद 86 कॉलेजों की खाली सीटों के लिए सीएसएबी की ओर से काउंसलिंग के दो स्पेशल राउंड शुरू हाे चुके हैं। इनमें 31 एनआईटी, 26 ट्रिपलआईटी और 29 जीएफटीआई शामिल हैं।

एनआईटी-ट्रिपलआईटी व जीएफटीआई में जोसा काउंसलिंग के बाद खाली रही सीटों की सीट मैट्रिक्स सीएसएबी वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दी गई है। इस काउंसलिंग के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन और च्वाॅइस फिलिंग 19 नवंबर रात्रि 12 बजे तक की जा सकेगी।

कॅरियर काउंसलिंग एक्सपर्ट अमित आहूजा के अनुसार एनआईटी-ट्रिपलआईटी सहित 85 संस्थानों में कुल 7430 सीटें खाली हैं। इनमें एनआईटी की 3121, ट्रिपलआईटी की 1407 व जीएफटीआई की 2902 सीटें शामिल हैं। खाली सीटों में जेंडर न्यूट्रल पूल से 6622 व फिमेल पूल से 808 सीटें खाली हैं।

एनआईटी में सामान्य श्रेणी की 1641, ओबीसी की 577, ईडब्ल्यूएस कैटेगरी की 260, एससी व एसटी की क्रमशः 304 एवं 339 सीटें खाली हैं। ट्रिपलआईटी में सामान्य की 676, ईडब्ल्यूएस की 132, ओबीसी की 289, एससी की 196 व एसटी की 114 सीटें खाली हैं। खाली सीटाें की संख्या अनुमानित है, इसीलिए सभी स्टूडेंट्स को कुल 85 कॉलेजों की 418 ब्रांच च्वाॅइसेज को भरने का विकल्प दिया है।

