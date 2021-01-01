पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदेश संगठन में संभाग का संतुलन:कांग्रेस में 8 से 2 हुए पदाधिकारी, भाजपा में पहले 3 थे, अब भी 3 को बड़ा पद

कोटा3 घंटे पहले
भाजपा : पार्षद से लेकर पूर्व मंत्री तक को दिया पद। - Dainik Bhaskar
भाजपा : पार्षद से लेकर पूर्व मंत्री तक को दिया पद।

दाेनाें ही प्रमुख दलाें भाजपा और कांग्रेस की प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी में हाड़ाैती के नेताओं का हमेशा से दबदबा रहा है। वहीं प्रदेश सरकार में भी काेटा, बारां, बूंदी और झालावाड़ काे दाेनाें ही पार्टियाें द्वारा तवज्जाे दी जाती रही है। कांग्रेस की सरकार में काेटा से शांति धारीवाल, बारां से प्रमाेद जैन भाया और बूंदी से अशाेक चांदना मंत्री हैं। वहीं भाजपा की पिछली सरकार में सीएम वसुंधरा राजे भी झालावाड़ के झालरापाटन सीट से चुनाव जीतती रही हैं। वहीं अंता से जीते प्रभुलाल सैनी भी भाजपा सरकार में कृषि मंत्री थे।

हाल ही में कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने अपनी प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी घाेषित की है। कांग्रेस की प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी में हाड़ाैती का दबदबा कम हाे गया है। प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी में इस बार हाड़ाैती से केवल 2 पदाधिकारी ही बनाए गए हैं, जबकि पिछली कार्यकारिणी में 8 पदाधिकारी थे। वहीं भाजपा में हाड़ाैती का दबदबा बरकरार है। भाजपा ने प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी में हाड़ाैती से 3 पदाधिकारी बनाए हैं। पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मदन लाल सैनी की कार्यकारिणी में भी हाड़ाैती से 3 पदाधिकारी थे। वहीं प्रदेश कार्यसमिति में भी काेटा से 5 पदाधिकारी बनाए गए हैं।

कांग्रेस : कोटा-बूंदी को एंट्री, बारां-झालावाड़ आउट

  • 7 जनवरी काे घाेषित हुई कांग्रेस की प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी में काेटा से राखी गाैतम काे प्रदेश सचिव और बूंदी से हरिमाेहन शर्मा काे प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष बनाया गया है।
  • राखी गौतम : निगम पार्षद रह चुकी हैं। कोटा दक्षिण से पिछला विधानसभा चुनाव भी लड़ चुकी हैं।
  • हरिमोहन शर्मा: वित्त राज्यमंत्री भी रह चुके हैं। हिंडौली व बूंदी से 2 बार विधायक रह चुके हैं। एआईसीसी सदस्य भी हें।
  • इस बार नई कार्यकारिणी में काेटा संभाग से 2 ही पदाधिकारी बनाए गए हैं। हालांकि कांग्रेस के पूर्व पदाधिकारियाें का कहना है कि अभी पहली बार में केवल 39 ही पदाधिकारी बनाए गए हैं, इसमें अभी और भी विस्तार हाेगा। दूसरी तरफ कुछ पूर्व पदाधिकारियाें का कहना है कि संगठन में लंबे समय से थे, अब कुछ नया माैका मिलेगा।

पायलट की कार्यकारिणी में संभाग से इनको मिला था मौका

  • जबकि, पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सचिन पायलट की कार्यकारिणी में पूरे हाड़ाैती संभाग से 8 पद मिले हुए थे। काेटा से महासचिव पद पर पंकज मेहता, पूर्व विधायक पूनम गाेयल, पूर्व मंत्री रामगाेपाल बैरवा, सचिव पद पर नईमुद्दीन गुड्डू, शिवकांत नंदवाना व हुकुम जैन काका, बारां से प्रमाेद जैन भाया प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष, बूंदी से भरत शर्मा प्रदेश सचिव के रूप में शामिल थे। झालावाड़ से काेई भी शामिल नहीं था।
  • पंकज मेहता ताे पिछले 12 वर्षाें से डाॅ. चंद्रभान की कार्यकारिणी से ही महासचिव पद पर थे।
  • इस बार राेचक यह भी रहा कि राखी गाैतम पार्षद थीं और पिछला विधानसभा चुनाव हार गई थी, इसके बावजूद उन्हें माैका मिला।

भाजपा : पार्षद से लेकर पूर्व मंत्री तक को दिया पद

  • भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया की कार्यकारिणी में हाड़ाैती से 3 जनाें काे माैका मिला। काेटा से विधायक मदन दिलावर काे प्रदेश महामंत्री, बूंदी से विधायक चंद्रकांता मेघवाल काे प्रदेश मंत्री व बारां से पूर्व विधायक हेमराज मीणा काे प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष बनाया गया।
  • तत्कालीन प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मदनलाल सैनी की कार्यकारिणी में भी काेटा से 3 पदाधिकारी तत्कालीन सांसद ओम बिरला उपाध्यक्ष, प्रहलाद पंवार उपाध्यक्ष और छगन माहुर मंत्री थे।
  • मदन लाल सैनी के समय कार्यसमिति सदस्य नहीं बनाए गए थे, जबकि दाे दिन पहले ही प्रदेश कार्यसमिति में कोटा से पूर्व विधायक हीरालाल नागर, पार्षद विवेक राजवंशी व हीरेंद्र शर्मा को सदस्य नियुक्त किया है। हज कमेटी के पूर्व चैयरमेन अमीन पठान व विधायक कल्पना देवी को विशेष आमंत्रित सदस्य बनाया है।
