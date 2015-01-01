पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग:फर्स्ट राउंड में 943372 रैंक वाले स्टूडेंट को मिली एनआईटी

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एनआईटी, ट्रिपलआईटी एवं जीएफटीआई की 7445 खाली सीटों के लिए करवाई जा रही सीएसएबी स्पेशल काउंसलिंग के फर्स्ट राउंड में ओपन से 9 लाख 43 हजार 372 रैंक के स्टूडेंट्स को जेंडर न्यूट्रल पूल से एनआईटी का आवंटन हुआ है। जिसे एनआईटी मिजोरम में होम स्टेट कोटे से मैकेनिकल ब्रांच का आवंटन हुआ।

वहीं फीमेल पूल से ओपेन में एनआईटी की क्लोजिंग रैंक 2 लाख 63 हजार 479 रही। इस छात्रा को एनआईटी अगरतला की सिविल ब्रांच होमस्टेट कोटे से मिली। इन सभी स्टूडेंट्स को ऑनलाइन रिपोर्टिंग में अपनी सीट कन्फर्म करने के दौरान मिली क्वैरी का रेस्पॉन्स मंगलवार शाम 6 बजे तक देना होगा। सेकंड राउंड का सीट आवंटन 25 नवंबर शाम 5 बजे जारी किया जाएगा।

नीट : काउंसलिंग राउंड-2 के लिए एम्स एमबीबीएस की 30% सीटें उपलब्ध

ऑल इंडिया काेटे की एमबीबीएस-बीडीएस काउंसलिंग के राउंड-2 के लिए करीब 30 प्रतिशत सीटें ही उपलब्ध हैं। देश के 19 एम्स संस्थानों की 1899 उपलब्ध सीटों में से मात्र 581 सीट उपलब्ध हैं। कैटेगरी के आधार पर जनरल कैटेगरी की 217, ओबीसी की 180, ईडब्ल्यूएस की 50, एससी की 57 तथा एसटी की 34 एम्स एमबीबीएस सीटें उपलब्ध हैं। प्रतिशत के आधार पर इन सभी सीटों के लिए 24 नवंबर काउंसलिंग राउंड-2 के तहत चॉइस फिलिंग की अंतिम तिथि है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें