कोरोना का कहर:96 नए कोरोना मरीज आए, नए अस्पताल में दाे की माैत

काेटा
शहर में शनिवार काे भी 96 नए काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज आए हैं। वहीं, पहले से एडमिट दाे मरीजाें की माैत हाे गई है। मृतकाें में अयाना काेटा निवासी 61 साल के पुरुष अाैर खैराबाद निवासी 66 साल के पुरुष शामिल हैं। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. बीएस तंवर ने बताया कि हमारी टीमें होम आइसोलेशन में चल रहे कोविड मरीजों की निरंतर उचित देखभाल और सुपरविजन कर रही हैं।

इन सभी मरीजों को संबंधित क्षेत्र की सीएचसी, पीएचसी से दवाइयां उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है। वहीं, माैसमी बीमारियाें काे लेकर घर-घर सर्वे किया जा रहा है। शनिवार को विभाग की 569 टीमों ने 7813 घरों का सर्वे किया तोे 81 घरों में लार्वा मिला, जिसे नष्ट किया गया।
एक माह बाद 97 से ऊपर पहुंची रिकवरी रेट

शनिवार को कोरोना मरीजों को लेकर अच्छी खबर भी आई। करीब एक महीने बाद रिकवरी रेट 97 फीसदी से ऊपर पहुंच गई। इससे पहले नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में रिकवरी रेट लगभग 97 फीसदी थी। शहर में अब तक कुल 16959 रोगी आ चुके हैं, जिनमें से 16561 रिकवर हो चुके हैं।

