नहीं थम रही कोरोना की रफ्तार:डॉक्टर समेत 97 कोरोना रोगी मिले, तीन की माैत

कोटा39 मिनट पहले
काेराेना के मामले में काेटा की स्थिति बेहतर हाेकर एक बार फिर से बेपटरी हाेने लगी है। ऐसा इसलिए है, क्याेंकि कुल मरीजाें के मामले में हमसे ज्यादा आंकड़े वाले जिलाें में भी एक्टिव केस हमसे कम हाे गए हैं। इसकी एकमात्र वजह है कि वहां नए केस कम हाे रहे हैं और काेटा में नए मरीजाें की संख्या में कमी नहीं आ रही। काेराेना के कुल मरीजाें के आंकड़ाें की बात करें ताे राज्य में जयपुर और जाेधपुर ऐसे जिले है, जिन्हाेंने पूरे राज्य के सभी जिलाें काे पछाड़ रखा है।

कुल मरीजाें, एक्टिव केस या नए मरीजाें के मामले में काेई जिला इनके आसपास तक भी नहीं है। इसके बाद वाली पंक्ति में अलवर, बीकानेर और काेटा जिले है। कुल मरीजाें के मामले में काेटा इन दाेनाें ही जिलाें से पीछे है, लेकिन एक्टिव केस ज्यादा है। उधर, काेटा में मंगलवार काे भी 97 नए काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज आए। वहीं, 3 मरीजाें की माैत हाे गई, जिनमें से दाे बूंदी जिले के रहने वाले थे।

काेविड हाॅस्पिटल के सूत्राें ने बताया कि आज तलवंडी निवासी 60 साल की महिला, नैनवां बूंदी निवासी 85 साल के वृद्ध, हिंडाेली बूंदी निवासी 89 साल के वृद्ध की माैत हुई है। नए संक्रमित मिले मरीजाें में एमबीएस हाॅस्पिटल के एक डाॅक्टर भी शामिल है, जाे सिविल लाइंस में रहते हैं। इनके अलावा तलवंडी निवासी एक डाॅक्टर भी पाॅजिटिव पाए गए हैं।
54448 कोटा एक्टिव केस के मामले में तीसरे नंबर पर

क्याें कम नहीं हाे रहे एक्टिव केस

असल में अन्य जिलाें में नए मरीजाें का ग्राफ तो बढ़ रहा है, लेकिन ठीक होने वाले रोगियों की संख्या भी ज्यादा है। काेटा में ये ग्राफ स्थिर बना हुआ है। इसके चलते एक्टिव केस कम नहीं हाे रहे, जैसे ही किसी दिन मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ती है ताे एक्टिव केस की संख्या भी बढ़ जाती है। काेटा में बीते सात दिनाें की बात करें ताे 9 दिसंबर काे 61, 10 दिसंबर काे 91, 11 दिसंबर काे 101, 12 दिसंबर काे 96, 13 दिसंबर काे 99, 14 दिसंबर काे 59 और 15 दिसंबर काे 97 नए मरीज आए हैं।

