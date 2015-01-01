पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  A Cow Suddenly Comes In Front Of The Bike At Night, Painful Death Of Property Dealer, Father's Shadow Lifted From Innocent Head

चौराहों पर बैठे आवारा मवेशी दे रहे हादसों के जख्म:रात में बाइक के सामने अचानक आई गाय, प्राॅपर्टी डीलर की दर्दनाक मौत, मासूम के सिर से उठा पिता का साया

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • बाइक सवार टकराकर हो रहे चोटिल

शहर में फिर एक आवारा मवेशी ने सड़क पर अचानक सामने आकर बाइक सवार युवक की जान ले ली। घटना कोटा से कैथून जा रहे रायपुरा रोड पर हुई। युवक को पहले एमबीएस अस्पताल फिर तलवंडी के निजी अस्पताल में ले गए, जहां उसने दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया है।
जानकारी के मुताबिक रंगबाड़ी निवासी शिवराज मीणा प्राॅपर्टी डीलिंग का काम करते थे। शनिवार देर रात को अपने काम से फ्री होकर बाइक पर सवार होकर घर की ओर जा रहा था। रास्ते में रायपुरा रोड पर बाइक के सामने अचानक गाय आ गई, जिससे बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर गिर गई और वो गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जिनको उपचार के लिए एमबीएस अस्पताल लाया गया, वहां से परिजन उन्हें तलवंडी के निजी अस्पताल ले गए। सिर पर चोट लगने व अत्यधिक खून बहने से युवक की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई।
भास्कर खास: मेरे भाई ने गोद में तड़प-तड़पकर दम तोड़ दिया, नाकारा प्रशासन को कभी माफ नहीं करूंगा
मेरा भाई शिवराज मीणा हमेशा रायपुरा या कैथून की तरफ काम से जाता था तो वो कार से जाता था। वो इतने सालों में पहली बार ही बाइक से गया और शनिवार शाम को काम करके वापस घर की तरफ लौट रहा था। रात करीब 8 बजे अंधेरा हो गया था और उसके सामने अचानक भागती हुई गाय आ गई और उसका बैलेंस बिगड़ गया।

वो बाइक समेत सड़क पर गिरा और सिर के बाईं साइड पर उसे गंभीर चोट आई। उसे कुछ दूर तक किसी ने नहीं उठाया। कुछ जान पहचान के राहगीरों ने 108 एंबुलेंस और मुझे फोन करके बुलाया। मैं सीधे एमबीएस गया और सीटी स्कैन करवाई।

जिसके बाद मैं उसे तलवंडी के निजी अस्पताल में ले गया और वहां सीनियर डॉक्टर नहीं मिले तो दूसरे अस्पताल ले जाना पड़ा। इसी चक्कर में मेरे भाई ने मेरी गोद में ही तड़प-तड़पकर दम तोड़ दिया। मैं जिला प्रशासन और नगर-निगम के अफसरों को कभी माफ नहीं कर पाऊंगा, जिनकी लापरवाही से मेरा भाई मेरे साथ नहीं है
अफसर जवाब दें - ढाई साल की मासूम बेटी को कौन पालेगा
शिवराज के अभी एक बेटी है और सिर्फ ढ़ाई साल की है, वो तो तुतलाती जुबां से पापा भी पूरी तरह बोलना नहीं सीख पाई और उसके पापा इस दुनिया से चले गए। उस मासूम का क्या कसूर है, उसके सिर से पिता का साया उठ गया है। अब कौन अफसर और कौन नेता उस बेटी को पालेगा? कौन उसके आंसुओं को पोछ पाएंगा। अगर यह अफसर अपनी जिम्मेदारी सही तरीके से निभाएं तो शिवराज जैसे यूं अकाल मौत के शिकार नहीं बने।
भास्कर सर्वे: शहर की सड़कों पर घूम रहे 5000 आवारा पशु

शहर के एक युवा की दर्दनाक मौत के बाद भास्कर ने शहरवासियों से बातचीत, निगम रिकॉर्ड और पुराने व नए पार्षदों से बात करके यह जानने का प्रयास किया कि आखिर कितने आवारा पशु एक समय में शहर की सड़कों पर घूम रहे हैं। सभी से बातचीत और सर्वें में निकलकर आया कि 5 हजार आवारा पशु शहर की सड़कों पर घूम रहे है और निगम के अफसर आंखें मूंदे बैठे हैं। दो वर्ष पहले निगम द्वारा अभियान चलाकर शहर से लगभग 8 हजार आवारा मवेशी पकड़े थे।

उस वक्त एक सर्वें हुआ था जिसमें सामने आया था कि शहर में करीब 10 हजार पशु हैं। वहीं, दो वर्ष पहले तक निगम आवारा पशुओं को पकड़ने में सालाना करीब 8 लाख रुपए खर्च कर रहा था। वहीं, निगम अधिकारी विधानसभा सत्र के दौरान यह जवाब दे चुके है कि शहर में 4 साल के दौरान कोटा में 17 हजार 370 आवारा पशुओं को पकड़ा गया है।

आवारा मवेशी बने यमदूत: सात साल में कोटा शहर में हो चुकी 42 मौतें

शहर में आवारा मवेशियों की वजह से होने वाली मौतों में शिवराज की मौत 42वीं मौत हैं। यह मौत 2020 की दूसरी मौत हैं। वर्ष 2013 से लेकर वर्ष 2020 यानी पिछले 7 सालों में आवारा मवेशियों ने शहर में 41 जानें ली। जबकि इस अवधी में करीब 300 से ज्यादा जने घायल हो चुके हैं, जिनमें कई महिला, पुरूष, बच्चों व बुजुर्गों के हाथ, पैर व शरीर के दूसरे हिस्सों में फैक्चर आ गया। यह आकंड़े और गणना तो सिर्फ ऐसे मामलों की है, जो सामने आए अथवा पुलिस द्वारा पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया।

2019 में इनकी हुई थी दर्दनाक मौत

7 जुलाई : रामपुरा निवासी लोकेश जैन को बारां रोड पर गाय ने टक्कर मारी। उनके सिर में मल्टी पल फ्रैक्चर हुए। 7 दिन तक जीवन और मृत्यु के बीच संघर्ष के बाद उनकी मृत्यु हो गई।
8 अगस्त : कोटा मेगा हाईवे पर गाय की टक्कर से गोपालपुरा निवासी 40 वर्षीय प्रहलाद मीणा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। उन्हें एमबीएस अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया, जहां उनकी मौत हो गई।11 अगस्त : अनंतपुरा रोड पर गाय की टक्कर से गोविंदनगर निवासी गफूर भाई की मौत हो गई और उनका साथी सोनू घायल हो गया।
13 अगस्त : गाय की टक्कर से बुरी तरह घायल सीमा नामक एक महिला की अस्पताल में मौत हो गई।
5 दिसंबर: मांगीलाल कुशवाल उम्र 70 वर्ष बोरखेड़ा के मंडीपाड़ा स्थित लालबाई मंदिर के पास 18 नवंबर को पैदल जा रहे थे। जिन्हें गाय ने जोरदार टक्कर मारी और उपचार के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई।
2020 में इनकी जान गई

31 जुलाई: सूरसागर कॉलोनी निवासी शक्ति अपने दोस्त भुवनेश के साथ बाइक से जा रहा था। चम्बल औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में मारूति गैराज के पास नाले की पुलिया पर अचानक गाय सामने आई। हादसे में शक्ति की दर्दनाक मौत हुई। 22 नवंबर: रंगबाड़ी निवासी शिवराज कैथून से घर आ रहा था, रायपुरा रोड पर सामने से आई गाय ने टक्कर मारी और उसकी उपचार के दौरान दर्दनाक मौत हो गई।

