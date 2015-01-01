पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानलेवा कोरोना:एक माह बाद कोविड मरीजों का शतक, 3 की मौत भी हुई

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • काेरोना के 119 नए मरीज, एक दिन में इतना आंकड़ा चिंताजनक

कोटा में एक बार फिर से कोरोना पैर पसारने लगा है। कोटा में बुधवार को भी 119 नए कोरोना मरीज आए। एक माह बाद यह पहला मौका है जब कोरोना मरीजों ने अनचाहा शतक लगाया। यह शहरवासियों के लिए चिंताजनक है, क्योंकि नगर निगम चुनाव के दौरान सोशन डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान नहीं रखा गया। इसको लेकर भास्कर बार-बार चेताता रहा। वहीं डॉक्टर पर चेतावनी देते रहे, लेकिन चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने न मास्क लगाए और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखी। वहीं, कोविड हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट तीन मरीजों की मौत हो गई।
मृतकों में दो मरीज कोटा व एक मरीज बारां जिले से है। चिकित्सा विभाग के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, कोटा के दीनदयाल नगर निवासी 67 साल के वृद्ध, कैलाशपुरी भदाना के 54 साल के पुरुष तथा छीपाबड़ौद बारां निवासी 66 साल के वृद्ध की मौत हुई है। तीनों नए अस्पताल कोविड वार्डों में एडमिट थे। उधर, आज की रिपोर्ट में एक रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर भी संक्रमित मिली है, जो हॉस्टल में रहती है। वहीं, कुछ परिवार ऐसे हैं, जिनके दो या इससे ज्यादा सदस्य एक ही साथ पॉजिटिव आए हैं।
भाजपा के पूर्व मंत्री माहुर अस्पताल में भर्ती

भाजपा के पूर्व प्रदेश मंत्री छगन माहुर को तबीयत बिगड़ने पर मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। सीटी स्कैन में इन्फेक्शन आने के कारण माहुर घर पर ही स्वास्थ्य लाभ ले रहे थे, लेकिन अचानक निमोनिया बढ़ने व बुखार कम नहीं होने के चलते चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर उन्हें एडमिट किया गया है।

