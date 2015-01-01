पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्ट्रीट फॉर पिपल चैलेंज:गुमानपुरा व कोटड़ी लिंक रोड के मध्य करीब 100 मीटर का एरिया संडे को रहेगा पैदल पथ, दोपहर 12 बजे से यहां नहीं चलेंगे वाहन

कोटा27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोटा। गुमानपुरा व कोटड़ी लिंक रोड के मध्य करीब 100 मीटर के एरिया में संडे को वाहनों की एंट्री बैन रहेगी।
  • स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन के तहत लिया निर्णय, वाहनों का प्रवेश रहेगा बंद

स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन के तहत कोटा में एक अभिनव प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। " स्ट्रीट फॉर पीपल चैलेंज" के तहत रविवार को गुमानपुरा व कोटड़ी लिंक रोड के मध्य करीब 100 मीटर का एरिया पैदल पथ के रुप में उपयोग में लिया जाएगा। यानी इस इलाके में दोपहर 12 बजे से बाजार बंद होने तक दुपहिया व चौपहिया वाहनों के गुजरने पर रोक रहेगी।

100 मीटर के एरिया में वाहनों की एंट्री बैन रहेगी
इस 100 मीटर के इलाके में आमजन पैदल ही घूमकर खरीदारी कर सकेंगे। गुमानपुरा व्यापार संघ व आमजन में जागरूकता लाने के लिए, प्रयोगात्मक रूप से पहल के लिए इसे एक दिन के लिए किया जा रहा है। स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना के अधिशाषी अभियंता के एम शर्मा ने बताया स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन के तहत भारत सरकार के आवासन एवं शहरी कार्य मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी स्ट्रीट पीपल्स चैलेंज में कोटा शहर द्वारा अन्य शहरों के साथ भाग लिया जा रहा है। इसके माध्यम से पैदल चलने चलने वालों के अनुकूल, बाजारों में विकास किया जाएगा।

इसी कड़ी में रविवार को प्रयोगात्मक पहल के तहत गुमानपुरा एंव कोटड़ी रोड के मध्य स्थित लिंक रोड पर दुपहिया एवं चौपाया वाहनों के आवागमन पर पूर्णतया रोक रहेगी। आम नागरिक इस लिंक रोड का उपयोग पैदल खरीदारी करके का नवीन अनुभव प्राप्त कर, उसे स्मार्ट सिटी के साथ साझा कर सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना से ठीक हुए बच्चों में दोबारा इन्फेक्शन का खतरा कम, लेकिन संक्रमित के संपर्क में आने पर दोगुना रिस्क - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें