मिलावटखोर:नकली घी बनाने का आरोपी रिमांड पर

कोटा13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कारखाने में विभिन्न ब्रांड के नाम से नकली घी बनाकर बेचने के मामले में कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को आरोपी फैक्ट्री मालिक को 2 दिन के लिए पुलिस रिमांड पर सौंप दिया है। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग तथा पुलिस और डीएसटी टीम ने शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत मिलावटखाेरों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करते हुए सोमवार को शास्त्रीनगर के एक मकान में छापामार 3 हजार लीटर नकली घी बरामद किया था। साथ ही एक आरोपी भी गिरफ्तार किया था।

सीएमएचओ बीएस तंवर ने बताया कि शास्त्रीनगर में स्थित एक मकान में बड़ी मात्रा में नकली घी बनाया जा रहा था। जिसे संभवतया त्याैहारी सीजन में खपाया जाना था। मुखबिर की सूचना पर डीएसटी टीम व चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पुलिस के साथ मकान पर छापा मारकर नकली घी बरामद किया। साथ ही मौके से कई प्रचलित ब्रांड के पैकेट सहित कई सामग्री जब्त की गई।

पुलिस ने मौके से आरोपी राजू सोनी को गिरफ्तार किया है। नकली घी के सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे। सीएमएचओ तंवर के अनुसार नकली घी प्रचलित ब्रांडों की पैकिंग में सप्लाई किया जाता था। दीपावली नजदीक होने से घी व तेल की डिमांड अधिक रहती है। इसी का फायदा उठाकर आरोपी नकली घी बनाकर बेच रहे थे। मोटे मुनाफे के लिए लोगों के स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़ कर रहे थे। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस ने आरोपी राजू सोनी को आज मंगलवार को न्यायालय में पेश किया।

