काेराेना इफेक्ट:हर माह करीब 10 लोगों के खिलाफ होती थी कार्रवाई, नौ महीने में एक भी नहीं हुई

काेटा39 मिनट पहले
  • ब्रेथ एनेलाइजर के प्रयोग पर रोक, शराबी चालकों पर नहीं हो रही कार्रवाई

कोरोना वायरस के कारण सरकार ने ब्रेथ एनेलाइजर की उपयोग पर रोक लगा रखी है। इसके चलते पुलिस शराबी वाहन चालकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं कर पा रही है। जबकि हर माह पर पुलिस करीब 10 लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करती थी, लेकिन पिछले नौ माह में एक भी कार्रवाई नहीं की। इससे शराबी वाहन चालक निरंकुश हो रहे हैं और हादसे का अंदेशा बना रहता है। 1 जनवरी से 22 मार्च तक पुलिस ने करीब 25 लोगों के खिलाफ शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने पर चालान की कार्रवाई है। कोरोना संक्रमण के डर से पुलिस ने शराबियों के मुंह लगने से बच रही है। लॉकडाउन में ढील दिए जाने के साथ ही सड़कों पर वाहनों का अवागमन भी बढ़ गया है। शराब की बिक्री शुरू होने के बाद वाहन चालक नशे में वाहन चला रहे हैं, इसके बावजूद भी पुलिस ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने से कतरा रही है। शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस को ब्रेथ एनेलाइजर की आवश्यकता होती है।

व्यक्ति के मुंह पर ब्रेथ एनालाइजर लगातार शराब के सेवन की मात्रा को आंका जाता है। इसके अलावा एक ही ब्रेथ एनेलाइजर से कई लोगों की जांच करने से संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा रहता है। ऐसे में इस समय पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने ब्रेथ एनेलाइजर के उपयोग पर प्रतिबंध कर रखा है, जिससे शराबी वाहन चालकों की माैज में हैं।

  • शराबी वाहन चालकों पर निगरानी रखी हुई है। अभी ब्रेथ एनालाइजर का उपयोग काेराेना के कारण नहीं किया जा रहा है, लेकिन काेई वाहन चालक शराब के नशे में नजर आता है ताे उसका मेडिकल करवाकर कार्रवाई करने के लिए निर्देश दे रखे हैं। हालांकि मार्च के बाद से अभी तक एक भी चालान नहीं बनाया गया है। - नारायण लाल विश्नाेई, ट्रैफिक डिप्टी

कम से कम 5 हजार का होता है जुर्माना

पुलिस ब्रेथ एनालाइजर से शराब की पुष्टि होने के बाद संबंधित चालक का मोटर यान अधिनियम की धारा-185 के तहत चालान किया जाता है। इस कार्रवाई में चालक के वाहन को भी जब्त किया जाता है। इस तरह के प्रकरण में न्यायालय की सख्ती बरतता है। न्यायाधीश के द्वारा ऐसे मामलों में कम से कम 5 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया जाता है। जिस जुर्माने को वाहन स्वामी को जमा करना होता है।

