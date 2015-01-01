पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश जारी:एएसपी संजय शर्मा एपीओ, डीएसपी घनश्याम मीणा को दिया गया अतरिक्त प्रभार

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
गृह विभाग ने शुक्रवार शाम को एक आदेश जारी कर कोटा शहर वृत्ताधिकारी प्रथम डीएसपी संजय शर्मा (नव पदोन्नत एएसपी) को एपीओ कर दिया गया। यह आदेश संयुक्त शासन सचिव पुलिस गृह (ग्रुप-1) राजस्थान द्वारा जारी किया गया। शर्मा को अग्रिम आदेश तक पदस्थापना आदेश की प्रतीक्षा में रखा जाकर मुख्यालय जयपुर पुलिस मुख्यालय रखा गया हैं। शहर एसपी गौरव यादव द्वारा शर्मा को शुक्रवार शाम को कार्यमुक्त किया गया।

शर्मा के स्थान पर एसआईयूसीएडब्ल्यू डीएसपी घनश्याम मीणा को शर्मा की जगह लगाया हैं। वे अब दोनों पदों का कार्य संभालेंगे। इधर, शहर एसपी गौरव यादव का कहना है कि संजय शर्मा को एपीओ करने के कारण फिलहाल स्पष्ट नहीं है, क्योंकि यह आदेश गृह विभाग से आया है। हांलाकि विभाग में उनके एपीओ करने मामले में चर्चा रही कि नगर निगम चुनाव में शर्मा की भाजपा नेताओं, प्रत्याशियों से नजदीकियां रखने की वजह से ये कार्रवाई हुई है।

