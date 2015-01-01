पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमीशन:आंशिक एडमिशन फीस जमा हाेने पर ही मिलेगा एनआईटी-ट्रिपलआईटी में एडमिशन

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • आईआईटी में फाइनल प्रवेश के लिए ऑनलाइन रिपोर्टिंग की तिथियां जारी

आईआईटी-एनआईटी एवं ट्रिपलआईटी की जोसा की अाेर से काउंसलिंग पूरी हाेने के बाद स्टूडेंट्स अपने आवंटित कॉलेजों में एडमिशन के लिए उत्सुकता दिखाई दे रही है। जोसा काउंसलिंग के बाद जिन स्टूडेंट्स को आईआईटी का आवंटन हुआ है, उन्हें अब आवंटित आईआईटी की वेबसाइट पर शेष कॉलेज फीस एवं एडमिशन के लिए आवश्यक डाॅक्यूमेंट्स की पूरी जानकारी प्राप्त करनी होगी। कॅरियर काउंसलिंग एक्सपर्ट अमित आहूजा ने बताया कि सामान्य व ओबीसी एवं ईडब्ल्यूएस के लिए 40 हजार एवं एससी-एसटी के लिए 20 हजार रुपए रखा है। यह आंशिक एडमिशन शुल्क का भुगतान कर ही स्टूडेंट्स जोसा काउंसलिंग में आवंटित एनआईटी सिस्टम के कॉलेजों में प्रवेश ले सकते हैं।

स्टूडेंट्स जो एनआईटी सिस्टम से आवंटित अपने कॉलेजज से संतुष्ट हैं, उन्हें एनआईटी ट्रिपलआईटी में फाइनल एडमिशन के लिए 16 से 21 नवंबर के बीच अपनी एडमिशन की औपचारिकताएं पूरी करनी होगी। स्टूडेंट्स द्वारा काउंसलिंग के दौरान जमा करवाई सीट असेप्टेंस फीस उनके एडमिशन के दौरान शेष कॉलेज की फीस में शामिल कर ली जाएगी। वे स्टूडेंट्स जो अपने एनआईटी सिस्टम से आवंटित सीट से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं और खाली सीटों के लिए करवाई जा रही सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग में भाग लेना चाहते हैं, वे अपनी आंशिक एडमिशन फीस जमा कर अपनी आवंटित सीट सुरक्षित कर सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग में भाग ले सकते हैं। उन्हें 16 से 21 नवंबर के बीच आवंटित एनआईटी सिस्टम के कॉलेजों की प्रवेश औपचारिकताएं पूर्ण करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। यह काउंसलिंग प्राेसेस 17 से 30 नवंबर के बीच होगी।

