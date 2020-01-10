पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:अग्रवाल समाज का ऑनलाइन परिचय सम्मेलन हुआ, सात सौ प्रत्याशियों ने तलाशे जीवनसाथी

कोटा13 घंटे पहले
अखिल भारतीय अग्रवाल सम्मेलन जिला की ओर से तलवण्डी स्थित अग्रसेन सभागार में जिला स्तरीय दो दिवसीय ऑनलाइन परिचय सम्मेलन हुआ। इसमें 700 प्रत्याशी व अभिभावकों ने वर्चुअल जीवनसाथी की तलाश की। जिलाध्यक्ष रामगोपाल अग्रवाल ने बताया कि 19 को परिचय सम्मेलन की शुरुआत दोपहर 2 बजे भाजपा के जिला महामंत्री जगदीश जिन्दल ने की।

समिति के महामंत्री पीपी गुप्ता ने बताया कि द्वितीय दिवस रविवार को दोपहर 2 बजे ऑनलाइन परिचय सम्मेलन की शुरूआत मुख्य अतिथि लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला ने दिल्ली से वर्चुअल के माध्यम से की। राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष डाॅ. गोपालशरण गर्ग ने भी संबाेधित किया।

जिलाध्यक्ष रामगोपाल अग्रवाल ने बताया कि 19 व 20 को दोपहर काे हुए आॅनलाइन परिचय सम्मेलन में आईएएस, डाॅक्टर, इंजीनियर, एमबीए, एमटेक, बीटेक, अकाउण्टेंट, वकील, उद्योगपति, व्यापारी व कई बड़ी कंपनियों में कार्यरत प्रत्याशी, तलाकशुदा, विकलांग युवक-युवती भी शामिल हुए।

