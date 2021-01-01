पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

9वीं से कोटा में रहकर पढ़ाई कर रहा आनंद:7वीं में एक सवाल हल करने में 7 दिन लगे तो गणित को जुनून बना लिया आनंद ने, 10वीं में इंटरनेशनल जर्नल में रिसर्च प्रकाशित हुआ

कोटा3 घंटे पहले
  • हमारे बाल गणितज्ञ को प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार
  • अभी 11वीं क्लास में है, बोला-वीसी में पीएम मोदी ने किया मोटिवेट

प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार से सम्मानित होेने वाले देशभर के 32 बच्चों में कोटा में रहकर पढ़ाई करने वाला आनंद भी शामिल है। आनंद को शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में उपलब्धियों पर यह पुरस्कार मिला है। आनंद के दाे पेपर इंटरनेशनल जर्नल्स में पब्लिश हुए हैं। इनका रिसर्च पेपर मैथेमेटिक्स फाॅर-ऑन सम्स ऑफ पाॅलिनोमियल टाइप एक्सेप्शनल यूनिट्स जेड-जेड को अमरीका की सबसे बड़ी संस्था मैथेमेटिकल एसोसिएशन आॅफ अमेरिका (एमएए) में प्रजेंट हुआ था। आनंद कक्षा 9 से ही काेटा में पढ़ रहा है। फिलहाल वाे एलन कॅरिअर इस्टीट्यूट से जेईई एंडवास्ड की तैयारी कर रहा है।

सोमवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र माेदी ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से कलेक्ट्रेट जाेधपुर में आनंद से बातचीत की। आनंद के पिता अनिल कुमार बैंक मैनेजर हैं और जाेधपुर में पाेस्टेड हैं। मां माधुरी गृहिणी अाैर बहन मानसी गुहावाटी आईआईटी में फर्स्ट ईयर में हैं। गौरतलब है कि नवाचार, शिक्षा, खेल, कला एवं संस्कृति, समाज सेवा और बहादुरी के क्षेत्र में असाधारण क्षमता और उत्कृष्ट उपलब्धियां हासिल करने वाले बच्चाें का राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार के लिए चयन किया जाता है।

8वीं में मैथ्स की थ्योरम लिखना शुरू किया था, अब तक दो रिसर्च प्रकाशित हो चुके

राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार से सम्मानित आनंद से बातचीत
Q. प्रदेश से सिर्फ आपकाे अवार्ड मिला है इसका क्या राज है‌?
A. जब मैं कक्षा 7 में था जब से ही मैथ्स काे लेकर मेरी गहरी रुचि थी। एक बार कक्षा 7 में मुझे मैथ्स के टीचर ने ऐसा सवाल दिया कि हल करने में 7 दिन लग गए। ये चैलेंज ही मेरे लिए टर्निंग प्वाइंट रहा।
Q. इससे पहले आपकी क्या उपलब्धियां रही हैं?
A. जब में कक्षा 8 में था तब से ही मैथेमेटिक्स में खुद की थ्योरम लिखना शुरू कर दिया था। मुझे स्प्रिट ऑफ रामानुजन फैलाेशिप मिला जाे सिर्फ 14 देशाें के बच्चाें काे मिलता है। इसमें 5 हजार डाॅलर की फैलाेशिप मिली है।

Q. यह अवार्ड मिलने पर कैसा महसूस कर रहे हैं?
A. यह अवार्ड मिलने पर पूरे परिवार में खुशी का माहाैल है। पीएम नरेंद्र माेदी ने दाेपहर 12 से एक बजे तक वीडियाे काॅन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से संवाद किया। उन्हाेंने माेटिवेट किया और साल में एक बार महान व्यक्तियाें की जीवनी पढ़ने के लिए प्रेरित किया।
Q. अब आगे चलकर किस फील्ड में जाना चाहते हाे?
A. मैं रिसर्च की फील्ड में जाना चाहता हूं।
Q. स्टूडेंट्स के लिए क्या मैसेज है?
A. सभी स्टूडेंट्स में कुछ न कुछ खूबी हाेती है। सिर्फ उन्हें पहचानना चाहिए। कभी भी हार नहीं मानना चाहिए। समय निकालकर अपनी हाॅबी भी पूरी करनी चाहिए।

Q. यह अवार्ड किस उपलब्धि पर मिला है?
A.मेरे दाे पेपर इंटरनेशनल स्तर पर पब्लिश हुए हैं। इनमें एक कक्षा 9 में और दूसरा जनवरी 2021 में पब्लिश हुआ है। मैंने रिसर्च पेपर मैथेमेटिक्स फाॅर-ऑन सम्स ऑफ पाॅलिनोमियल टाइप एक्सेप्शनल यूनिट्स जेड-जेड को अमरीका की सबसे बड़ी संस्था मैथेमेटिकल एसोसिएशन ऑफ अमेरिका (एमएए) में प्रजेंट किया था।
Q. रिसर्च वर्क में आपके गाइड काैन रहे हैं?
A. मैंने प्रयागराज के हरीशचंद्र रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट के प्रो. आर थंगादुराई के गाइडेंस में रिसर्च पूरा किया है। दाेनाें पेपर इंटरनेशनल जर्नल ऑर्काइव डर मैथेमेटिक में पब्लिश हुए हैं।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी ट्वीट करके दी बधाई

प्रधान मंत्री नरेंद्र माेदी ने भी ट्वीट के जरिए आनंद काे बधाई दी है। माेदी ने ट्वीट में लिखा है- काेटा, राजस्थान के 16 साल के आनंद ने मैथमैटिक्स के क्षेत्र में अपनी उपलब्धियाें से हर देशवासी काे गाैरवान्वित किया है। प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार हासिल करने पर उन्हें बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि ज्ञानार्जन की दुनिया में वाे इसी प्रकार आगे बढ़ते रहें।

ओलंपियाड में कई गाेल्ड मेडल जीत चुका है आनंद

आनंद काेटा में रहकर इंजीनियरिंग एंट्रेंस की तैयारी कर रहा है। 10वीं में रहते हुए उसे अमेरिका से स्पिरिट अाॅफ रामानुजन फैलाेशिप अवार्ड 2020 से सम्मानित किया गया था। वह 2 अगस्त काे 2019 काे अमेरिका के सिनसिनाटी में एमएए मैथफेस्ट 2019 (मैथमेटिक एसाेसिएशन ऑफ अमेरिका) यूएसए काॅन्फ्रेंस में स्नातक छात्र पेपर प्रस्तुति के लिए भारत से चुना गया एकमात्र छात्र था। उसने हाेमी भाभा सेंटर फाॅर साइंस एजुकेशन द्वारा आयाेजित राष्ट्रीय मानक परीक्षा समेत ओलंपियाड में कई गाेल्ड मेडल जीत चुका है।

