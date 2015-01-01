पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्पोर्ट्स:अनंतपुरा अकादमी ने यूनिक को 164 रनों से पराजित किया

कोटा44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रेलवे ग्राउंड पर मंगलवार काे अनंतपुरा अकादमी बनाम यूनिक क्रिकेट अकादमी के बीच मैच खेला गया। मंगलवार काे खेले गए मैच में अनंतपुरा अकादमी ने टॉस जीत कर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। बल्लेबाजी करते हुए अनंतपुरा क्रिकेट अकादमी की ओर से फरदीन ने 97 और अमित ने 70 रनों की शानदार पारी खेली। साथ ही भूपेंद्र की 33 और करन की 38 नाबाद रनों की पारी बदौलत अनंतपुरा क्रिकेट अकादमी ने अपने निर्धारित 40 ओवर में 315 रन बनाए।

जवाबी पारी खेलते हुए लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी यूनिक क्रिकेट अकादमी 151 ही बना सकी। यूनिक की तरफ से सर्वाधिक अयान ने 40 रन बनाए। वहीं, अनंतपुरा अकादमी की तरफ से अमित , शाहिद और रवि ने 2 एवं हेमंत और फरदीन ने 1-1 विकेट अपने नाम किए। साथ ही अमित शर्मा को आल राउंडर प्रदर्शन पर मैन ऑफ़ द मैच दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें