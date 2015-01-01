पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन करने की दी चेतावनी:हैंगिंग ब्रिज पर हादसे से गुस्साए युवा मोर्चा कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर का किया घेराव

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
हैंगिग ब्रिज टोल नाके के पास गुरुवार रात हुए सड़क हादसे से आक्रोशित भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ताओं ने शुक्रवार को एनएचएआई के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर का घेराव किया तथा खरी-खोटी सुनाई। भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ताओं ने कोटा दक्षिण प्रभारी राकेश नायक के नेतृत्व में हैंगिग ब्रिज टोल प्लाजा पर सुविधाओं को जायजा लिया। इस दौरान टोल नाके पर खड़ी एंबुलेंस जीर्ण-शीर्ण हालत में मिली। एंबुलेंस में किसी प्रकार के प्राथमिक उपचार की सुविधा नहीं मिली।

टोल प्लाजा पर मौजूद कर्मचारियों ने अवगत करवाया कि टोल नाके पर पिछले कई दिनों से पेट्रोलिंग वाहन नहीं होने के कारण हाइवे पर पेट्रोलिंग नहीं हो पा रही है। टोल प्लाजा पर यात्रियों के लिए शौचालय सड़क से करीब 20 फीट गहरी खाई में बने होने पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने रोष व्यक्त किया। नायक ने एनएचएआई के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर जेपी गुप्ता से कहा कि टोल प्लाजा पर पूरा टोल वसूला जा रहा है, लेकिन सुविधाओं का ध्यान नहीं रखा जा रहा है।

टोल प्लाजा के दायरे में आपातकालीन नंबर किसी भी स्थान पर अंकित नहीं है। भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि एनएचएआई की इन लापरवाही के कारण एनएच पर लगातार सड़क हादसे हो रहे है। कार्यकर्ताओं ने एनएचएआई के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर को चेताया कि 1 सप्ताह के भीतर यदि टोल प्लाजा पर यात्री सुविधाओं को बेहतर नहीं किया गया और सड़क हादसों को रोकने के लिए कदम नहीं उठाए गए तो आंदोलन किया जाएगा। इस दौरान आलोक गोयल, मनीष शर्मा, मीडिया प्रभारी चिराग भार्गव, मंडल उपाध्यक्ष मनु प्रताप, जिला प्रवक्ता जितेंद्र कश्यप, यतींद्र सिंह गौड़ मौजूद रहे।

