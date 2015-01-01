पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ मंगलम:प्राॅपर्टी खरीदने का आज से शुभ समय, रियल एस्टेट में 100 कराेड़ से अधिक के काराेबार की उम्मीद

काेटा
  
  • आज से 14 नवंबर तक प्रॉपर्टी, ज्वैलरी, गाड़ियों से लेकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान खरीदना होगा शुभ , ग्राहकों को अच्छे ऑफर भी दे रहे रियल एस्टेट कारोबारी

दीपावली की जगमगाहट के साथ ही रीयल एस्टेट में मंदी धीरे-धीरे छंटने लगी है। रीयल एस्टेट का बाजार अपने छोटे-बड़े इनवेस्टर्स के साथ एक बार फिर जाेर पकड़ने लगा है। फेस्टिवल सीजन में भी प्राॅपर्टी व्यवसायियाें काे भी अच्छे काराेबार की उम्मीद है।

फ्लैट, प्लाॅट आदि की खरीद पर ग्राहकाें काे लुभाने के लिए काॅलाेनाइजर्स की ओर कई ऑफर दिए जा रहे हैं। इसके चलते दीपावली व धनतेरस पर नए आशियानाें का सपना संजाेकर बैठे लाेगाें का रुझान भी बढ़ता जा रहा है। जाे प्राेजेक्ट साइड, काॅर्पाेरेट ऑफिस पर पहुंच कर बुकिंग करवा रहे हैं।

साइड विजिट भी कर रहे हैं। इससे कई सालों बाद बिल्डरों के मायूस चेहरों पर मुस्कान लौटती दिख रही है। रीयल एस्टेट डेवलपर्स को फेस्टिवल सीजन में व्यवसाय बढ़ने की उम्‍मीद है। दीपावली सीजन पर रीयल एस्टेट डेवलपर बड़ा दांव लगा रहे हैं। वे तमाम स्कीमों से ग्राहकों को लुभा रहे हैं।
दीपावली नजदीक आते ही बढ़ रहा कारोबार

कुछ दिन पहले ताे रीयल एस्टेट काराेबारियाें काे लग रहा था कि इस बार दीपावली पर बिल्कुल भी बूम नजर नहीं आएगा। ऐसे में काराेबारी निराश नजर अा रहे थे, लेकिन जैसे-जैसे दीपावली नजदीक आ रही है। बाजार में बूम नजर आने लगा है। ऐसे में इस बार दीपावली पर 100 कराेड़ से अधिक का काराेबार हाेने की संभावना है।

ज्याेतिष के अनुसार समझें कब खरीदें प्राॅपर्टी
ज्याेतिषाचार्य अमित जैन ने बताया कि आज से 14 नवंबर तक प्राॅपर्टी की खरीदारी कम खर्च में ज्यादा फायदा देने वाली होगी। बुध और शुक्र के एक-दूसरे की राशि में आने से धन योग बन रहा है। इसमें प्रॉपर्टी, ज्वैलरी, गाड़ियों से लेकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान तक की खरीदारी शुभ होगी। वहीं 17 साल बाद दीपावली पर सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग भी बन रहा है।

बाजार में अच्छी हलचल नजर आ रही है
नवरात्र के बाद से ही रीयल एस्टेट में तेजी आई है। लाेगाें की सुविधा के अनुसार आसान किस्ताें में लाेन उपलब्ध करवाने के साथ ही सरकारी नाैकरी वालाें काे भी विशेष छूट दी जा रही है। - डाॅ. रजत अराेड़ा, एमडी, रजत सिटी ग्रुप
अब नजर आ रही है मार्केट में राैनक

1 माह से इस बिजनेस ने पुन: रफ्तार पकड़ रखी है। मार्केट में भी दीपावली काे लेकर अच्छा रुझान है। इस माह में 10 से 15 फ्लैट बुक हाे चुके। अभी ताे पूरा दीपावली पर्व बाकी है। -अभिषेक गुप्ता, डायरेक्टर, आकांक्षा ग्रुप

ग्राहकों के लिए विशेष ऑफर

फेस्टिवल सीजन में फ्लैट खरीद पर ग्राहकाें काे विशेष ऑफर दे रहे हैं। ग्राहक स्कीम का फायदा उठा रहे हैं। सरकारी कर्मचारियाें काे काेम्बाे पैकेज दे रहे हैं। फ्लैट खरीद पर फ्रीज, माइक्राेवेव गिफ्ट कर रहे हैं। - अरुण मेहता, डायरेक्टर, शुभम ग्रुप

3 लाख तक की छूट दे रहे ग्राहकों को

फेस्टिवल सीजन में हमारे ग्रुप ने बेसिक प्राइज में 3 लाख रुपए कम कर दिए हैं। साथ ही अच्छे लाेन पैकेज भी निकाले जा रहे हैं। ताकि कस्टमर काे प्राॅपर्टी खरीदने मेें परेशानी नहीं हाे। - चेतन साेनी, एमडी, शुभमंगलम ग्रुप

किस तिथि को क्या खरीदना रहेगा शुभ

11 नवंबर: बुधवार को उत्तरा फाल्गुनी नक्षत्र होने से वृद्धि देने वाला वर्धमान योग और चंद्र-मंगल का दृष्टि संबंध होने से महालक्ष्मी योग भी रहेगा। इस मुहूर्त में हर तरह की खरीदारी की जा सकती है। साथ ही वैधृति योग भी बनने से पॉपर्टी, औजार, मशीनरी और व्हीकल खरीद के लिए विशेष मुहूर्त रहेगा।
12 नवंबर: इस दिन प्रदोष काल में हस्त नक्षत्र का योग भी बनने से वाहन, भूमि, भवन, आभूषण व वस्त्र आदि की खरीदारी मंगलकारी रहेगी।
13 नवंबर: इस दिन धनतेरस पर्व है। खरीदारी के लिए इसे अबूझ मुहूर्त भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन सोना-चांदी, वाहन आदि की खरीद शुभ रहेगी।
14 नवंबर: दीपावली महापर्व पर सूर्योदय के साथ ही सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग शुरू हो जाएगा, जो रात 8 बजे तक रहेगा। लक्ष्मी पूजा के साथ इस दिन हर तरह की खरीदारी के लिए विशेष मुहूर्त बन रहा है।

