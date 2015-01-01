पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bhaskar Brought The Truth To The Fore, Three Children Were Admitted Here For 4 Days, Family Said Death Due To Lack Of Timely Treatment

जेकेलोन अस्पताल का झूठ:सच सामने लाया भास्कर, तीनाें बच्चे 4 दिन से यहीं भर्ती थे, परिजन बोले-समय पर इलाज न मिलने से हुई मौत

काेटा8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 दिसंबर को 9 में से 3 बच्चे मृत ही अस्पताल लाए गए थे

जेकेलाेन में 10 दिसंबर काे जिन 9 नवजात बच्चाें का दम टूटा था, सरकारी रिपाेर्ट में उनमें से 3 बच्चे ब्राॅट डेड (मृत ही लाए गए) बताए गए थे। खुद चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा ने अपने बयान में यही कहा था। भास्कर काे अपने सूत्राें से पता चला कि ये बच्चे ब्राॅट डेड नहीं लाए गए, बल्कि 4 दिन से हाॅस्पिटल में ही अपनी मांओ के पास एडमिट थे। इस झूठ काे एक्सपाेज करने के लिए भास्कर अपने बच्चों को खोने वाले तीनाें परिवाराें तक पहुंचा।

तीनाें ने बताया कि बच्चे ताे 7 दिसंबर काे जेकेलाेन में ही पैदा हुए थे, पूरी तरह स्वस्थ थे और अपनी मां के साथ ही जच्चा वार्ड में एडमिट थे। 9 दिसंबर की रात काे तीनाें बच्चाें की अलग-अलग समय पर तबीयत बिगड़ी और अगली सुबह तक तीनाें की सांसें टूट गई। अभी भी इन तीनाें बच्चाें की मांएं हाॅस्पिटल में ही एडमिट हैं। इनमें से कुछ काे परिवाराें ने यह भी नहीं बताया है कि उनकी संतान अब इस दुनिया में नहीं रही।

ये कैसा डेथ कंट्रोल : व्यवस्था सुधारने की बजाए चिकित्सा मंत्री को भी झूठे आंकड़े भेज दिए अधिकारियों ने

झूठ-1 गांवड़ी निवासी बेबी ऑफ संजू ब्राॅट डेड लाया गया, बच्चा 10 दिसंबर काे सुबह 6:40 बजे एडमिट हुआ और उसी वक्त मृत घाेषित कर दिया गया। सच- संजू के पिता सोनू ने बताया कि डिलीवरी 7 दिसंबर को जेकेलाेन में हुई थी। 9 दिसंबर की रात तबीयत बिगड़ी, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने इलाज नहीं किया और सुबह बच्चे की मौत हो गई।

झूठ-2 कापरेन बूंदी निवासी बेबी ऑफ रिंकू पत्नी जितेंद्र काे भी ब्राॅट डेड लाया गया। बच्चा 10 दिसंबर काे सुबह 6:30 बजे एडमिट और 8 बजे मृत बताया गया है। सच- जितेंद्र रावल ने बताया कि 7 दिसंबर रात 12 बजे जेकेलोन में बच्चे का जन्म हुआ। गुरुवार तड़के तबीयत बिगड़ी, नर्स साे रही थी। इससे इलाज में देरी हुई और बच्चा नहीं रहा।

झूठ-3 रोटेदा, बूंदी निवासी बेबी ऑफ अंजुम पत्नी मोइनुद्दीन को भी ब्रॉट डेड लाया गया। बच्चा 10 दिसंबर को सुबह 9:10 बजे एडमिट हुआ और 9:45 बजे मौत हो गई।
सच- माेइनुद्दीन ने बताया कि 7 दिसंबर की शाम 4:25 बजे पत्नी की डिलीवरी हुई थी। बच्चा अपनी मां के साथ वार्ड में था। चौथे दिन उसकी मौत हो गई। मेरा बच्चा इसी हाॅस्पिटल में पैदा हुआ था।
बच्चाें के डाॅक्टर कभी देखने ही नहीं आए
दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में तीनाें बच्चाें के परिजनाें ने यह भी बताया कि डिलीवरी के बाद से माैत हाेने तक बच्चाें काे किसी भी शिशु राेग विशेषज्ञ ने वार्ड में आकर नहीं देखा। वार्डाें में ऐसे ही हाेता है, वहां माैजूद स्टाफ कहता है कि बच्चे काे कुछ भी हाे ताे नीचे बच्चा वार्ड की इमरजेंसी में ले जाओ। लाेग छाेटे-छाेटे दुधमुंहे बच्चाें काे लेकर भटकते रहते हैं, लेकिन डॉक्टर उपलब्ध नहीं रहते।

यदि बच्चाें के डाॅक्टर दिनभर में एक बार भी उन बच्चाें काे देख लें, जाे अपनी मां के पास एडमिट रहते हैं ताे काफी माैतें बचाई जा सकती हैं। बच्चे स्वस्थ थे, इसीलिए ताे मां के पास रखे गए थे। यदि बीमार हाेते ताे पैदा हाेते ही उन्हें बच्चाें वाले वार्ड या नियोनेटल आईसीयू में एडमिट कर लिया जाता। समझ नहीं आता कि तीनाें बच्चे कैसे मर गए? हम भटकते रहे, लेकिन समय पर इलाज नहीं मिला।

