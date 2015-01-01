पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तनाव में है पुलिस:पुलिसकर्मियों में डिप्रेशन पर बड़ी पड़ताल, 8 माह में 8 पुलिसकर्मी सुसाइड कर चुके प्रदेश में

कोटा30 मिनट पहले
पिछले हफ्ते बारां की कांस्टेबल ने किया था सुसाइड
  • छुट्टी न मिलने के तनाव में भरतपुर एसएचओ की मौत
  • भारत में लगभग 24% पुलिसकर्मी औसतन 16 घंटे से ज्यादा काम करते हैं

प्रदेश के हर एंट्री-एग्जिट प्वाॅइंट, प्रमुख चौराहों और थानों में ड्यूटी कर रहे पुलिसकर्मी मानसिक तनाव में जी रहे हैं। वो न किसी से कुछ कह पा रहे हैं और न उनकी सुनने की कोई कोशिश कर रहा है। कोई लंबी ड्यूटी से परेशान है तो कोई छुट्‌टी न मिलने से परिवार को समय न दे पाने की वजह से। काेई नेताओं और अफसराें के दबाव से परेशान है।

भरतपुर जिले के उच्चैन थाने में पदस्थ टोंक निवासी सीआई होशियार सिंह की 12 नवंबर काे जान चली गई। कहा जा रहा है कि बेटे की शादी के लिए छुट्टी मंजूर नहीं होने से सदमे में आकर उनकी जान गई। उनके बेटे की शादी 20 नवंबर काे है और पारिवारिक कार्यक्रम के लिए छुट्टी नहीं मिलने के कारण बीते कई दिनों से वे डिप्रेशन में थे।

अफसर और सरकार मौत का कारण भले ही इसे न मानें, लेकिन एक बात साफ है कि होशियार सिंह की जिंदगी में सबकुछ नॉर्मल नहीं था। दैनिक भास्कर ने इसी बहाने प्रदेश के तनाव में नौकरी कर रहे पुलिसकर्मियों की हालात जाने। भास्कर की इस पड़ताल में चौंकाने वाला तथ्य निकलकर आया कि वर्ष 2020 में लॉकडाउन (मार्च) से अब तक यानी सिर्फ 8 माह में प्रदेश में करीब 8 पुलिसकर्मी सुसाइड जैसा घातक कदम उठा चुके हैं। प्रदेश में टोंक, भीलवाड़ा, जालौर, बारां, चुरू, जैसलमेर समेत अन्य जिलों में पुलिसकर्मियों ने सुसाइड किया। इससे साफ है कि प्रदेश में पुलिसकर्मी किसी न किसी तरह के अवसाद में जकड़े हुए हैं।

कोटा : तनाव के कारण जा चुकी 3 जान

गुमानपुरा थाने के कांस्टेबल गोविंद (42) की फरवरी 2014 में मौत हो गई। उन्हें बहुत दिनों से हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की शिकायत थी। उनका ब्लड प्रेशर 240 तक पहुंच जाता था। ड्यूटी के दौरान ही वो गश खाकर गिर गए। एमबीएस में अगले दिन उनकी मौत हो गई।

दादाबाड़ी थाने के कांस्टेबल राधेश्याम मेहता (37) की मौत 26 अप्रैल 2016 को ड्यूटी के दौरान हुई। उनकी ड्यूटी विज्ञान नगर के उड़न दस्ते में लगाई गई थी, लेकिन अचानक तबीयत खराब हो गई। साथी पुलिसकर्मी उन्हें तुरंत अस्पताल लेकर गए, जहां कुछ देर बाद उनकी मौत हो गई।

विज्ञान नगर थाने के कांस्टेबल पवन (40) की 21 अक्टूबर 2018 को ड्यूटी के दौरान शहीद दिवस पर मौत हो गई। ड्यूटी के दौरान उन्हें उल्टी हुई और मौत हो गई। अफसरों के अनुसार हार्ट अटैक और शुगर लेवल कम/ज्यादा होने से उनकी मौत हुई।
पुलिसकर्मियों के सुसाइड के 4 केस

1. टोंक के कोर्ट परिसर में कांस्टेबल प्रेमचंद ने किया सुसाइड

टोंक के कोर्ट परिसर में चार माह पहले कांस्टेबल बरवास निवासी प्रेमचंद गुर्जर ने फांसी लगा ली। पुलिसकर्मी का शव एक पेड़ से फांसी के फंदे पर लटका मिला। आत्महत्या के कारणों का पुलिस पता नहीं लगा पाई। लेकिन, यह चर्चा रही कि प्रेमचंद मानसिक दबाव में थे।

2. जैसलमेर में होटल के कमरे में फंदा लगा कांस्टेबल मायाराम ने दी जान

पोकरण में कांस्टेबल मायाराम मीणा ने जून में होटल के कमरे में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। वह जैसलमेर की पुलिस लाइन में तैनात थे और होटल में ड्यूटी पर एक पॉवर ग्रिड कंपनी के साथ जाब्ते में आए थे। आत्महत्या के कारणों का अभी तक खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है।

3. चूरू में एसएचओ व गंगानगर व दौसा में 2 पुलिसकर्मियों ने की आत्महत्या

चूरू के राजगढ़ थानाधिकारी विष्णुदत्त विश्नोई ने 23 मई को अपने सरकारी क्वार्टर में फांसी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या की थी। 26 मई को श्रीगंगानगर में गार्ड कमांडर जसविंद्र तथा 29 मई को दौसा के सैंथल थाने के हैड कांस्टेबल गिरिराज (46) ने फांसी लगा ली थी। एसएचओ विश्नोई ने आत्महत्या से पहले दो सुसाइड नोट लिखे। जिसमें एसपी को संबोधित करते हुए लिखा कि माफ करना, चारों ओर से इतना प्रेशर है कि मैं तनाव नहीं झेल पाया।

4. बारां के सरकारी क्वार्टर में झूलती मिली महिला कांस्टेबल

बारां जिले के केलवाड़ा थानाक्षेत्र के जनकपुर निवासी रवीना सहरिया (22) पुलिस लाइन में कांस्टेबल के पद पर तैनात थीं। उन्होंने सप्ताह भर पहले सरकारी क्वार्टर में पंखे पर दुपट्‌टा से फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। वे 2017 से पुलिस में थीं। उनका पिछले साल किशनगंज के सोड़ाना निवासी राजकरण के साथ विवाह हुआ था।

रिसर्च : 24% पुलिसकर्मी 16 घंटे काम करते हैं, 74% काे स्वास्थ्य समस्याएं

नई दिल्ली की एनजीओ कॉमन कॉज और विचार मंच लोकनीति- सेंटर फॉर द स्टडी डेवलपिंग सोसाइटीज ने भारत में पुलिस की स्थिति पर अध्ययन किया और अगस्त 2019 में स्टेटस ऑफ पुलिसिंग इन इंडिया रिपोर्ट-2019 जारी की। इसमें कहा गया कि भारत में लगभग 24% पुलिसकर्मी औसतन 16 घंटे से ज्यादा काम करते हैं और 44% पुलिसकर्मी 12 घंटे से ज्यादा काम करते हैं।

औसतन एक दिन में उन्हें 14 घंटे काम करना पड़ता है। अध्ययन के दौरान 73% पुलिसकर्मियों ने बताया कि उनके काम के बोझ का गंभीर असर उनके शारीरिक और मानसिक स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ रहा है। करीब 84% ने कहा कि वे अपने काम की वजह से अपने परिवार को समय नहीं दे पाते हैं। 74% स्टाफ और 76.3% एसएचओ ने महसूस किया है कि काम के दबाव में उन्हें हाई बीपी, मानसिक तनाव, नींद न आने, थकान, सांस, गैस्ट्रिक जैसी समस्याएं हैं।

पुलिसकर्मियों में तनाव के 5 प्रमुख कारण

  • ड्यूटी के दौरान हमेशा अलर्ट रहना और सबसे ज्यादा जवाबदेही।
  • निगेटिव पब्लिक इमेज और उच्च अधिकारियों से संवादहीनता की स्थिति।
  • हर स्तर पर दबाव बनना और बेवजह का राजनैतिक दखल।
  • लंबी ड्यूटी, साप्ताहिक अवकाश न मिलना और परिवार व समाज से दूरी।
  • आवश्यक संसाधनों का अभाव और थाने में पर्याप्त स्टाफ की कमी।

हैल्पलाइन पर मिलेगी विशेषज्ञों से काउंसलिंग

राजस्थान पुलिस ने हाल ही में पुलिसकर्मियों को तनाव एवं अन्य रोगों से बचाने के तरीके बताने के लिए अनूठी पहल की है। इसके लिए हैल्पलाइन नंबर जारी किए गए हैं। यह सेवा प्लानिंग एंड वेलफेयर विभाग राजस्थान पुलिस मुख्यालय जयपुर में शुरू की गई है। हैल्पलाइन का नंबर 0141-2821500 है।

सुबह 10:30 बजे से शाम 5:30 बजे तक राजस्थान पुलिस के सभी कार्मिक और उनके परिवार के लोग इस सुविधा का उपयोग कर तनाव व अवसाद से मुक्ति पाने के लिए सुझाव ले सकते हैं। यहां फोन करने वालों के नाम और पते गुप्त रखे जाते हैं। हैल्पलाइन में तनावग्रस्त पुलिसकर्मियों की काउंसलिंग के लिए विशेषज्ञों की सेवा भी ली जाती है। ये सेवा डीजीपी की पहल पर शुरू की गई है।

