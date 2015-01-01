पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोटा में शातिर बाइक चोर:15 लाख कीमत की 33 बाइक बरामद की गई, चोरी की बाइकों के बदल देते थे इंजन और चैसिस

कोटा10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मौके से जब्त की गई बाइक।
  • गिरफ्तार आरोपी 20 से 30 उम्र के है, इनमें से दो कोटा व एक बूंदी जिले का निवासी

कोटा पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए शातिर बाइक चोर गिरोह का खुलासा किया है। पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों से करीब 15 लाख कीमत की 33 बाइक बरामद की है। मामले का खुलासा करते हुए कोटा सिटी एसपी गौरव यादव ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने शहर के आधा दर्जन थाना क्षेत्र से चोरी की वारदात करना स्वीकार किया है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी 20 से 30 उम्र के है। इनमें से दो कोटा व एक बूंदी जिले का निवासी है।

जांच में सामने आया है कि आरोपी दिनभर शहर में घूमकर रैकी करते थे। जिसके बाद रात के समय में मौका पाकर बाइक चोरी कर ले जाते थे। चोरी की बाइक रखने के लिए इन्होंने बाकायदा एक बाड़ा भी बना रखा था। किसी को पता नही चले, इसलिए बाइकों को तिरपाल से ढक देते थे। एक आरोपी जितेंद्र मित्री का काम करता है। उसी की दुकान पर ले जाकर गाड़ी का इंजन बदल देते थे। वहीं, किसी का चेचिस बदलकर देते। जिससे बाइक की पहचान बिगड़ जाती थी। आरोपी इन चोरी की गाड़ियों को मध्यप्रदेश ले जाकर बेचने की फिराक में थे। उससे पहले ही पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गए।

यू हुआ खुलासा
दरअसल 5 नवम्बर को नाकाबंदी के दौरान भामाशाहमंडी रोड पर एक बाइक पर तीन लोग सवार होकर आ रहे थे। डीसीएम चौराहे पर पुलिस को देखकर उन्होंने वापस बाइक घुमा ली। बाइक पर नम्बर प्लेट नही थी। जिससे पुलिस को शक हुआ तो उनका पीछा किया। बड़ी मुश्किल से उन्हें रोका। उनका नाम पता पूछा तो उन्होंने अपना नाम कुशाल, गणेश, जितेंद्र बताया। जिनके पास से गाड़ी के कागजात नही मिले। पुलिस ने गाड़ी के इंजन नबंर व चेसिस नम्बर को चेक किया तो दोनों नम्बर बदले हुए थे। बाइक चोरी के आरोप में पुलिस ने थाने लाकर आरोपियों से पूछताछ की। ओर मामले का खुलासा हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें