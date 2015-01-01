पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:साेरसन में गाेडावण के साथ खरमाेर पक्षी की भी ब्रीडिंग होगी, नए साल में 676 हैक्टेयर में शुरू होगा 30 कराेड़ का प्राेजेक्ट

कोटा2 दिन पहले
सोरसन की विजिट करते अधिकारी।
  • वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया की टीम के दौरे के बाद हुआ फैसला

पिछले डेढ़ साल से फाइल में बंद सोरसन गोडावण ब्रीडिंग सेंटर की साैगात अब नए साल में हाड़ाैतीवासियाें काे मिलेगी। साथ ही यहां दुर्लभ पक्षी खरमोर की भी ब्रीडिंग होगी। वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यूट की टीम की विजिट के बाद ये तय हो गया है कि नए साल से साेरसन के 676 हैक्टेयर एरिया में खरमोर ब्रीडिंग सेंटर की शुरुआत हाेगी। साथ ही गाेडावण ब्रीडिंग सेंटर का काम भी शुरू हाेगा।

टीम ने बताया कि साेरसन में खरमाेर के कंजरवेशन का काम जल्द शुरू हाेगा। गोडावण संरक्षण का काम भी शुरू होगा। दाे दिन तक अधिकारियाें की ग्राउंड विजिट के बाद यह पक्का हाे गया है कि नए साल में यहां हैचरी सहित अन्य कार्य शुरू हाे सकेंगे।

केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की ओर से यहां गोडावण ब्रीडिंग सेंटर विकसित करने के लिए लंबे समय से प्रयास किए जा रहे थे। लेकिन, राजनीतिक उठापटक के चलते पिछले डेढ़ साल से यह प्राेजेक्ट फाइलाें में ही बंद था।

पहले चरण में 3.43 हैक्टेयर में शुरू होगा काम

हाड़ाैती के साेरसन में गोडावण संरक्षण केंद्र के आवास व कार्यालय के लिए 3.43 हैक्टेयर जमीन का आवंटन जिला प्रशासन की ओर से 21 जून 2019 काे हाे चुका है। साथ ही 6 मार्च 2019 से कृत्रिम प्रजनन कार्यक्रम के लिए सोरसन वन क्षेत्र की 676 हैक्टेयर वन भूमि भी उपलब्ध करा दी थी।

इसके बाद अब भारतीय वन्यजीव संस्थान देहरादून के सीनियर साइंटिस्ट की विजिट के बाद कृत्रिम प्रजनन सेंटर स्थापित करने की प्राेसेस हुई। अब यहां गोडावण प्रजनन सेंटर और पर्यटन हट, अमलसरा के सामने खाली राजस्व भूमि पर कैपटिव ब्रीडिंग सेंटर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर यानी आवास एवं कार्यालय बनेंगे।

जैसलमेर में ये प्रोजेक्ट शुरू हाे चुका है। सीसीएफ मनोज पाराशर ने बताया कि वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यूट के साइंटिस्ट ने 2 दिन तक यहां विजिट की है। यहां खरमाेर और गाेडावण ब्रीडिंग सेंटर का कार्य शुरू हाेगा। पहले चरण में 3.43 हैक्टेयर एरिया में फैसिलिटी विकसित की जाएगी।

