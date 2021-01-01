पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • By The End Of The Year, All 90 Trains On The Delhi Mumbai Route Will Run At A Speed Of 130 Km, 50 Minutes Will Be Saved From Mathura To Nagda.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे:साल के अंत तक दिल्ली-मुंबई रूट की सभी 90 ट्रेनें 130 किमी की स्पीड से दौड़ेंगी, मथुरा से नागदा के सफर में बचेंगे 50 मिनट

कोटा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी 58 ट्रेनें चल रहीं 130 किमी की रफ्तार से, स्पीड बढ़ाने के लिए 6806 करोड़ बजट

दिल्ली-मुंबई रूट पर चलने वाली सभी 90 ट्रेनें एक साल में 110 की बजाए 130 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से दौड़ेंगी। अभी इस रूट पर 58 ट्रेनें 130 किमी प्रतिघंटे की स्पीड से दौड़ रही हैं। इससे मथुरा से नागदा के 545 किमी के सफर में 50 मिनट बचेंगे। अभी मथुरा से नागदा के बीच सफर में 5 घंटे का समय लगता है। ट्रेनाें की रफ्तार बढ़ने के बाद ये सफर 4.10 घंटे में पूरा हाे जाएगा। पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे में अभी 250 से अधिक ट्रेनें 130 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से दौड़ रही हैं।

दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग पर कोटा रेल मंडल के मथुरा से नागदा के बीच पिछले साल तक मुंबई-हजरत निजामुद्दीन अगस्त क्रांति, मुंबई-दिल्ली मेन राजधानी व दुरंतो एक्सप्रेस ही 130 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलती थी। इस रूट पर ट्रेनाें की रफ्तार बढ़ाने के लिए काफी समय से प्रयास चल रहे हैं। इसके तहत मथुरा-नागदा के बीच का रेल ट्रैक दुरुस्त किया गया।

इसके बाद कमिश्नर रेलवे सेफ्टी ने निरीक्षण कर पिछले साल 14 मई को पूरे ट्रैक पर 130 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से ट्रेन दौड़ाने की अनुमति दी। इसके बाद कोटा से होकर चलने वाली लंबी दूरी की 58 ट्रेनों को 130 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलाया जाने लगा। इसमें जयपुर-मुंबई सुपरफास्ट, मुंबई-अमृतसर स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल, नई दिल्ली-इंदौर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस, संपर्क क्रांति एक्सप्रेस शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser