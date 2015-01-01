पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएचओ परीक्षा:ओएमआर शीट लेकर भागा परीक्षार्थी

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • जेल से पुलिस कस्टडी में परीक्षा देने पहुंचा कैदी

एनएचएम के तहत कम्युनिटी हैल्थ ऑफिसर (सीएचओ) पद पर भर्ती के लिए मंगलवार को कोटा में 40 सेंटर पर लिखित परीक्षा हुई। इसमें कोटा संभाग के परीक्षार्थियों ने हिस्सा लिया। इस परीक्षा के नोडल ऑफिसर व कोटा संभाग के ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर डॉ. सतीश खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि परीक्षा में 12360 बच्चों को आना था, इनमें से कुछ अनुपस्थित रहे। इसकी सूचना हमें बुधवार तक सभी सेंटर से मिल जाएगी।

मंगलवार दोपहर में 1 से 2:30 बजे तक यह परीक्षा हुई। इसके बाद सभी 40 सेंटर से कलेक्ट ओएमआर शीट्स हमने सीधे जयपुर भेज दी। परीक्षा में दो ऐसे मामले भी आए, जिन पर विभाग की विशेष निगाह रही। एक सेंटर पर परीक्षार्थी पुलिस कस्टडी में परीक्षा देने आया, वह किसी मामले में जेल में बंद था। कोर्ट की परमिशन से उसने यह एग्जाम दिया, उसके साथ पुलिसकर्मी मौजूद रहे।
डेढ़ घंटे बाद ओएमआर शीट जमा करने पहुंचा

वहीं, रेलवे कॉलोनी क्षेत्र में एक प्राइवेट स्कूल में बनाए गए सेंटर पर एक परीक्षार्थी ओएमआर शीट ही लेकर भाग गया। उसने डेढ़ घंटे तक पूरा तसल्ली से एग्जाम दिया, इसके बाद एक बार उसने अपनी शीट वहां मौजूद इनविजिलेटर को दे भी दी, लेकिन रोल नंबर नहीं लिखने का बहाना बनाकर दोबारा उनसे शीट ली और लेकर फरार हो गया।

इस संबंध में सेंटर की ओर से पुलिस को भी शिकायत दी है और सीएमएचओ को भी पत्र लिखा गया है। उक्त परीक्षा में चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को ट्रेनिंग के बाद हैल्थ वेलनेस सेंटरों पर लगाया जाएगा। परीक्षा के लिए प्रत्येक सेंटर पर एक राजपत्रित अधिकारी को पर्यवेक्षक लगाया गया था, जिसमें से 38 जगह डॉक्टर व दो जगह लेखा शाखा के अधिकारी थे, जबकि 4 सेंटरों के बीच एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी को डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर का जिम्मा सौंपा गया था, जिनका काम पेपर पहुंचाना और कलेक्ट करना था।

