चलती ट्रेन में घटना:दर्शन एक्सप्रेस के एसी कोच से गहनों से भरा पर्स चुराकर चलती ट्रेन से कूदे चाेर

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • शनिवार तड़के मंडाना के पास हुई घटना, पीड़िता के पति ने वारदात के बाद रेलवे के 182 नंबर पर काॅल किया, फिर भी नहीं मिली कोई मदद

हजरत निजामुद्दीन से पुणे के बीच चलने वाली दर्शन एक्सप्रेस एसी कोच में चोरी का मामला सामने आया है। दो अज्ञात चोर ट्रेन यात्री महिला का पर्स चुरा कर चलती ट्रेन से कूद कर भाग गए। पर्स में जेवरात व अन्य सामान रखे थे।

पुणे निवासी इरफान अंसारी अपनी पत्नी सुमैया के साथ हजरत निजामुद्दीन से पुणे जाने वाली दर्शन एक्सप्रेस के एस-5 एसी कोच में यात्रा कर रहे थे। इरफान अंसारी ने भास्कर को बताया कि शनिवार तड़के करीब पौने 4 बजे ट्रेन मंडाना के आसपास थी।

उसी समय अज्ञात दो युवक सुमैया का पर्स चुराकर चलती ट्रेन से कूद गए। पर्स में सोने के कुंडल, अंगूठी, घड़ी व अन्य जेवर रखे थे। सुमैया के शोर मचाने पर इरफान व अन्य ने चाेराें काे पकड़ने का प्रयास भी किया, लेकिन मंडाना के आसपास ट्रेन धीमी गति से चलने के कारण चाेर चलती ट्रेन से कूद कर फरार हो गए। कोच के गेट पर जब इरफान व अन्य लोग पहुंचे तो युवकों ने पत्थर भी फेंके। जिसने बचने के लिए उन्होंने ट्रेन के कोच का दरवाजा बंद कर दिया।

इरफान का कहना है कि उन्होंने 182 नंबर पर फोन किया, लेकिन ट्रेन में कोई एस्कॉर्टिंग नहीं होने के कारण तुरंत कोई मदद नहीं मिल सकी। इरफान दुबई में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर है और वह यूपी में रिश्तेदार के एक कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने आया था।

मामले में जीआरपी का कहना है कि वारदात के संबंध में फिलहाल कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है। शिकायत मिलेगी तो मुकदमा दर्ज कर कारवाई की जाएगी।

रतलाम में आरपीएफ ने की पूछताछ
इरफान ने बताया कि दर्शन एक्सप्रेस जब रतलाम पहुंची तो रेलवे सुरक्षा बल के जवान ट्रेन के एस- 5 कोच में पहुंचे। आरपीएफ जवानों ने घटना की जानकारी ली। ट्रेन को चेक किया, लेकिन कुछ सुराग नहीं लगा।

ट्रेन में नहीं थी एस्कॉर्टिंग

हजरत निजामुद्दीन से पुणे के बीच चलने वाली लंबी दूरी की ट्रेन में राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस रेलवे सुरक्षा बल एस्कॉर्टिंग नहीं थी। रेलवे यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के बड़े-बड़े दावे करता है, लेकिन लंबी दूरी की इस तरह की ट्रेनों में एस्कॉर्टिंग की व्यवस्था नहीं होना यात्री सुरक्षा की गंभीरता की पोल खोलता है।

