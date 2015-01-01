पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के असर के बीच:कोटा में मंगलवार को होगी सीएचओ भर्ती परीक्षा, 40 सेंटर्स पर 12360 अभ्यर्थी होंगे शामिल

कोटा17 मिनट पहले
कोटा में मंगलवार को होगी सीएचओ भर्ती परीक्षा, 40 सेंटर्स पर 12360 अभ्यर्थी होंगे शामिल।
  • परीक्षा की तैयारियां पूरी, भरतपुर को छोड़कर सभी संभाग मुख्यालयों पर होगी परीक्षा

कोटा में मंगलवार को संविदा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी (सीएचओ) भर्ती स्क्रीनिंग परीक्षा का आयोजन होगा। परीक्षा के लिए जिले में 40 सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। यहां 12 हजार 360 अभ्यर्थी पंजीकृत हैं। चिकित्सा विभाग जोन कोटा के संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ सतीश खण्डेलवाल ने बताया कि परीक्षा की तैयारियों को लेकर राज्य स्तरीय पर्यवेक्षक डॉ विनोद गर्ग में अध्यक्षता में बैठक आयोजित हुई। इसमें चिकित्सा अधिकारियों से फीडबैक लिया गया। साथ ही पेपर डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर व कलेक्शन इंचार्ज, ऑब्जरवर व परीक्षा केंद्रों के इंचार्ज की जिम्मेदारी तय की गई।

भरतपुर को छोड़कर सभी संभाग मुख्यालयों पर होगी परीक्षा
डॉ खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि लगभग 7 हजार पदों के लिए भरतपुर सम्भाग को छोड़कर सभी सम्भाग मुख्यालयों पर परीक्षा आयोजित की जा रही है। परीक्षा दोपहर एक से ढाई बजे तक आयोजित होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि बैठक में कोराना गाइड लाइन और एसओपी की पालना सुनिश्चत करते हुए जिला मुख्यालय के सभी चिन्हित 40 केंद्रों पर सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षा अयोजित करने संबंधी दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए और जिम्मेदारियां तय की गईं।

