पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नीट काउंसलिंग:ऑल इंडिया कोटे की चॉइस-फिलिंग, लाकिंग की आज लास्ट डेट, रिजल्ट पांच नवंबर को

काेटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मेडिकल काउंसलिंग कमेटी-एमसीसी की ओर से हाे रही ऑल इंडिया 15 प्रतिशत कोटा नीट-यूजी मेडिकल-डेंटल काउंसलिंग प्राेसेस के तहत राउंड-1 के लिए चॉइस फिलिंग एवं लाकिंग की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ा दी है। इस संबंध में एक नोटिफिकेशन काउंसलिंग-कमेटी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दिया है।

इसके स्टूडेंट्स हित में निर्णय लेते हुए कमेटी ने चॉइस फिलिंग एवं लॉकिंग की अंतिम तारीख बुधवार यानी 4 नवंबर तक बढ़ा दी है। संबंधित स्टूडेंटस बुधवार सुबह 8 बजे तक चॉइस फिलिंग एवं लॉकिंग की प्राेसेस पूरी कर सकते हैं। नोटिफिकेशन में यह भी स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि राउंड-1 के तहत अब कोई नया-रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं होगा।

सीट आवंटन का रिजल्ट आज, रिपोर्टिंग-जॉइनिंग 12 तक

एक्सपर्ट देव शर्मा ने बताया कि राउंड-1 के तहत सीट आवंटन का रिजल्ट पूर्व घोषित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार 5 नवंबर को जारी कर दिया जाएगा। आवंटित-सीट पर रिपोर्टिंग एवं जॉइनिंग के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को 6 से 12 नवंबर तक का समय दिया है। सीट-आवंटित नहीं होने की निराशा में स्टूडेंट्स एवं अभिभावक जालसाज-एजेंट्स के झांसे में आकर अनुचित-साधनों के माध्यम से एमबीबीएस-सीट प्राप्त करने की में ठगे जाते हैं।

ऐसे में सावधानी के लिए मेडिकल काउंसलिंग कमेटी-एमसीसीने एक नोटिफिकेशन के तहत काउंसलिंग प्राेसेस में भाग ले रहे स्टूडेंट्स के लिए विशेष दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए है। इसमें स्पष्ट रूप से निर्देश दिए हैं कि यदि किसी स्टूडेंट्स काे मेडिकल संस्थान को इनके बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त होती है तो तुरंत नजदीकी पुलिस स्टेशन में इनके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जाए।

शर्मा ने बताया कि डायरेक्टर जनरल आफ हैल्थ साइंसेज-डीजीएचएस,नई दिल्ली के अधीन कार्यरत मेडिकल काउंसलिंग कमेटी-एमसीसी की एक ही ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट www.mcc.nic.in है। ऑल इंडिया 15 प्रतिशत कोटा नीट-यूजी मेडिकल-डेंटल काउंसलिंग से संबंधित सभी सूचनाएं इस ऑफिशयल वेबसाइट पर ही जारी की जाती है। नोटिफिकेशन में यह स्पष्ट किया है कि मेडिकल काउंसलिंग कमेटी द्वारा सीट आवंटन की पूरी प्राेसेस मेरिट के आधार पर ही की जाती है।

कमेटी कभी मेरिट से परे-हटकर सीट-आवंटन के लिए स्टूडेंट्स काे नॉमिनेट नहीं करती है। शर्मा ने बताया कि चॉइस फिलिंग-लाकिंग की महत्वपूर्ण प्राेसेस से पूर्व स्टूडेंट्स मेडिकल संस्थान के फी-स्ट्रक्चर, बॉन्ड-कंडीशंस तथा प्रवेश-पात्रता की शर्तें मेडिकल काउंसलिंग कमेटी-एमसीसी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट के अलावा मेडिकल-संस्थान की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट से भी पुनः कंफर्म करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें