रौनक आई:दीवाली के लिए सजा शहर, बाजारों में बरसेगा धन

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • सभी बाजारों में त्योहारी खरीद जोरों पर, जमकर हो रही है रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स की शॉपिंग

विंटर का मौसम हो और दीपावली का मौका। ऐसे में लोगों का ध्यान विंटर कलेक्शन और उन पर चलने वाले ऑफर्स पर चला जाता है। गारमेंट मार्केट में विंटर कलेक्शन पर ज्यादा जोर चल रहा है। मेल और फीमेल दोनों ही गारमेंट्स में कई तरह के ऑफर्स आ रहे हैं। आइए आपको भी बताते हैं कि आखिर गारमेंट्स में किस तरह के ऑफर्स और दीपावली और विंटर को ध्यान में रखते हुए आ रहे हैं। गारमेंट्स के व्यापारियों ने बताया कि नवरात्र के बाद से ही बाजार में राैनक नजर आने लग गई है। ऐसे में इस दीपावली पर करीब 8 से 10 कराेड़ का कारोबार इस शहर में हाेने की उम्मीद है।

जैकेट्स पर जोर
पुलओवर और जैकेट्स ज्यादा डिमांड में देखी जा रही है। अगर बात नामी ब्रांड की करें तो सिंथेटिक फैब्रिक में फुल स्लीव्ज और स्लीवलेस जैकेट की डिमांड है। जिनकी रेंज 2500 से लेकर 3500 रुपए तक है। शोल्डर्स पैचेस वाले पुल ओवर्स काफी डिमांड में दिखाई दे रहे हैं, जिनकी कॉस्ट 2000 से 3000 तक हैं। इसके बाद प्रिंटेड शर्ट और कलरफुल ट्राउजर्स भी काफी डिमांड में हैं। ब्रांडेड प्रिंटेड शर्ट की कॉस्ट की 1500 रुपए से लेकर 3199 है। वहीं ब्रांडेड कलरफुल ट्राउजर्स की कॉस्ट 1899 से लेकर 3599 तक है। कलरफुल ट्राउजर्स में मैरून, चेरी, ओलिव ग्रीन कलर्स सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किए जा रहे हैं।

दीपावली में एथनिक पर ज्यादा जोर

फीमेल सेक्शन में एथनिक विंटर कलेक्शन पर ज्यादा जोर दिया जा रहा है। विंटर कुर्ती की रेंज 1199 से 3999 रु. तक है। विंटर हाइनेक कुर्ती 1499 से 3599 रुपए तक में मार्केट में मिल रही है। वहीं विंटर ट्यूनिक की बात करें तो उनकी रेंज 1299 से 1999 रुपए तक में मौजूद हैं। वहीं सिंपल कुर्ती की बात करें तो दीपावली को देखते हुए 599 से लेकर 1599 तक मार्केट में माैजूद है।

बाजार में है ऑफर्स की भरमार

शहर में ब्रांडेड कंपनियों द्वारा ग्राहकों काे विशेष छूट दी जा रही है। किसी के द्वारा 6 हजार की शॉपिंग करने पर हैडफाेन उपहार में दिया जा रहा है। इसी प्रकार 10 हजार की शॉपिंग करने पर कंपनियों द्वारा दाे हजार रुपए तक का कैशबैक दे रही है। कई कंपनियों ताे दाे शर्ट की खरीद पर दाे मुफ्त दिया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही शहर के कई दुकानदारों के द्वारा ब्रांडेड गारमेंट्स पर 50 प्रतिशत की छूट दी जा रही है।

  • अब लाेग रेडीमेड्स क्लॉथ के साथ-साथ कपड़े सिलवाकर पहनने में अधिक ध्यान देने लग गए है। दाे हजार कारीगर कपड़े सिलने का काम कर रहे है। दिवाली के ऑर्डर लेना बंद कर दिया है। अब सिर्फ देवउठनी ग्यारस पर हाेने वाली शादियों के लिए कपड़े सिले जा रहे है। - वसीम खान, टेलरिंग व रेडिमेड गारमेंट शाॅप
  • इस दीपावली ब्रांडेड कंपनियाें द्वारा ग्राहकाें काे लुभाने के लिए विशेष उपहार दिए जा रहे है। किसी कपंनी द्वारा ताे छह हजार की शाॅपिंग पर हैडफोन उपहार में दिए जा रहे है, ताे किसी के द्वारा 10 हजार की खरीदारी पर 2 हजार का कैश बैक दिया जा रहा है। करवा चाैथ के बाद बाजार में राैनक देखने काे मिल रही है। - नरेश जिंदल, रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स व्यापारी
  • काेराेना के कारण हम लाेगाें ने साेचा था की इस बार ताे दीपावली पर मंदी देखने काे मिलेगी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। नवरात्र के बाद से ही बाजार में राैनक नजर आई है। लाेगाें द्वारा कपड़ाें की खरीदारी की जा रही है। ऐसे में हमारे द्वारा भी लाेगाें की पसंद का ध्यान रखते हुए उन्हें कपड़ाें की खरीद पर विशेष उपहार दिए जा रहे है। - अनिल इसरानी, रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स व्यापारी
