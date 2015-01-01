पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोटा में दुकान में आग:कपड़े की दुकान में आग से अफरा-तफरी, स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से पाया काबू, लाखों के नुकसान की आशंका

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
कोटा। कपड़े की दुकान में लगी आग।
  • प्रतिबंध के बाद भी लोगों ने चलाए पटाखे

दिवाली के मौके पर शनिवार रात 9 बजे नई सब्जी मंडी के पास एक कपड़े की दुकान में आग लग गई। दुकान अग्निशमन कार्यालय के पीछे होने से समय पर मदद मिल गई फिर भी काफी नुकसान हो गया। निगम की दमकल ने आग पर काबू पाया जिससे बड़ा हादसा टल गया।

आग लगने से कपड़े की एक दुकान जलकर खाक हो गई। सहायक अग्निशमन अधिकारी देवेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि फूटा कोट के पास शार्ट सर्किट से कपड़े की दुकान में आग लग गई। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से समय पर आग पर काबू पाने से आसपास की दुकानों को जलने से बचाया गया।

दुकान का शटर खोलकर आग पर पाया काबू
दुकान बन्द थी, जिसका शटर खोलकर आग को बुझाया गया। आग लगने से वुलन कपड़े व कम्बल सहित अन्य सामान जल गया। लाखों रुपये के नुकसान की आशंका जताई जा रही है। फिलहाल नुकसान का आंकलन किया जा रहा है।

प्रतिबंध के बाद भी चले पटाखे
कोरोना संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने व वायु प्रदूषण को कम करने के उद्देश्य से राज्य सरकार ने पटाखे बेचने व चलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया, लेकिन कोटा में इसका कम ही असर देखने को मिला। कुछ व्यापारी अवैध रूप से पटाखे बेचते रहे।

रामपुरा थाना पुलिस ने एक व्यापारी को अवैध तरीके से पटाखे बेचते पकड़ा। उसके पास से पटाखे जब्त किए गए। इधर महावीर नगर थाना पुलिस ने भी अवैध रूप से पटाखा बेचने पर दुकानदार पर जुर्माना लगाया है। देर रात दिवाली के मौके पर आसमान में पटाखों का शोर सुनाई दिया।

