काेराेना का कहर:काेचिंग संचालक और टीचर्स बदल रहे अपना प्राेफेशन

कोटा8 मिनट पहले
काेराेनाकाल में प्राइवेट स्कूल, काॅलेज और काेचिंग शिक्षकाें से लेकर स्कूल संचालकाें की आर्थिक स्थिति विकट हाे चुकी हैं। राेजी-राेटी के लिए इस प्राेफेेशन से जुड़े शिक्षक, संचालकाें ने अपने प्रोफेशन बदल लिए हैं, जो खेती से लेकर लाइट फिटिंग समेत कई अन्य कार्य कर रहे हैं। इनका कहना है कि मार्च से काेचिंग, स्कूल बंद है, ऐसे में मजबूरी में नया प्राेफेशन चुनना पड़ा है। भास्कर ने जानी इन शिक्षक, स्कूल संचालकाें और काेचिंग शिक्षकाें की पीड़ा।

7 साल से एग्रीकल्चर पढ़ा रहे हैं बेनीराम, अब कर रहा खेती रहे खेती
बाेरखेड़ा एरिया में 7 साल से एग्रीकल्चर सब्जेक्ट की काेचिंग संचालित करने वाला बेनीराम मेहता अब खुराड़ गांव में जाकर खेती करने लगा है। इससे परिवार काे भी सहयाेग मिला है। जब तक स्थिति क्लियर नहीं हाे जाती, खेती ही करेंगे। उम्मीद है कि जल्द सामान्य स्थिति हाेगी। फिर से काेचिंग शुरू करने के प्रयास करेंगे।

काेटा में अच्छी काेचिंग चल रही थी, अब खेती ही विकल्प है: नीरज मेहता

नीरज मेहता लंबे समय से काेटा में काेचिंग पढ़ा कर महीने में करीब 40 हजार रुपए कमा रहा था। लेकिन, 10 मार्च से काेराेना के चलते लाॅकडाउन लगने के कारण काेचिंग संस्थान बंद हाे गए। ऐसे में बारां जिले के पदमपुरा में अपने गांव में आकर खेती करने लगा है।

बीस साल पुराना स्कूल बंद कर सर्वेश लाइट फिटिंग, कच्ची रसाेई बनाने लगे

बूंदी जिले के धाबाईयाें के नयागांव में 20 साल से निजी स्कूल चला रहे सर्वेश शर्मा ने बताया कि लाॅकडाउन के कारण स्कूल बंद है। अभिभावकाें फीस नहीं दे रहे। पूरा स्टाफ फ्री कर मैं भी परिवार का खर्चा चलाने के लिए लाइट फिटिंग करने लगा हूं। माैका मिल जाए ताे कच्ची रसाेई बनाने भी चल जाता हूं।
हाेम ट्यूशन, काेचिंग बंद हाेने पर अब आशीष ऑनलाइन सिखा रहे गिटार बजाना

लाॅकडाउन से पहले हाेम ट्यूशन और काेचिंग का अच्छा प्राेफेशन था। इससे मंथली अच्छी इनकम हाे जाती थी। लेकिन, अब सब कुछ छूट गया है। ऐसी स्थिति के चलते मैंने अपना प्राेफेशन बदल लिया है। ऑनलाइन गिटार सिखाने के अलावा म्यूजिक का वर्क शुरू कर दिया है।

