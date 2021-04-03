पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:पहले दिन ही 81.49% कवरेज के साथ कलेक्ट्रेट रहा आगे, टीकाडरण; 68% पर ही रहे थे हेल्थ वर्कर

काेटा2 घंटे पहले
काेराना का टीका लगवाते हुए कलेक्टर और संभागीय आयुक्त। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • संभागीय आयुक्त, कलेक्टर, एडीएम समेत उपखंड अधिकारियाें ने लगवाए टीके, बाेले-भारतीय वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित, हमें काेई दुष्प्रभाव नहीं

काेटा में गुरुवार से काेविड टीकाकरण अभियान का दूसरा चरण शुरू हाे गया। इसके तहत पहले दिन राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारियाें ने टीके लगवाए। पहले दिन हुए टीकाकरण में राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारी जिले के हेल्थ वर्कर्स से आगे रहे। रिकाॅर्ड 81.49 प्रतिशत टीकाकरण हुआ, जाे अब तक काेटा में कभी नहीं हुआ। अब तक हेल्थ वर्कर्स का टीकाकरण चल रहा था, जिसमें कुल 68.33% टीकाकरण हुआ था। कलेक्ट्रेट में संभागीय आयुक्त कैलाश चंद मीणा, कलेक्टर उज्ज्वल राठौड़, एडीएम सिटी बीएल मीणा समेत तमाम अधिकारियाें व कर्मचारियाें ने टीके लगवाए।

सीएमएचओ डाॅ. बीएस तंवर ने बताया कि गुरुवार को जिले में 9 साइट्स पर 681 कार्मिकों के टीककारण का लक्ष्य रखा गया, जिसके विरुद्ध 555 कार्मिकों का टीकाकरण हुआ है। किसी भी अधिकारी-कर्मचारी में टीकाकरण के बाद काेई दुष्प्रभाव नहीं देखा गया।

आज निकाय कर्मचारियाें की बारी, 37 साइट्स पर 4660 काे बुलाया

जिले में शुक्रवार से नगरीय निकायाें के कर्मचारियाें का टीकाकरण हाेगा। इसके तहत जिलेभर में 37 साइट्स बनाई गई है, जहां 4660 लाेगाें काे बुलाया गया है। काेटा नगर निगम में भी 4 साइट बनाई गई हैं।

कोरोना काल में लंबे समय तक सभी कार्मिकों ने पूरी लगन के साथ अपनी ड्यूटी का निर्वहन किया। कोविड वैक्सीन आने से कार्मिकों की प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ेगी। भारत की कोविड वैक्सीन उपयोगी है, अभी तक किसी प्रकार का दुष्प्रभाव देखने में नहीं आए हैं। वैक्सीन कोरोना की जंग में संजीवनी का काम करेगी। जिले में टीकाकरण के बाद नया उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है। मुझे ताे सामान्य दर्द भी नहीं हुआ।
- केसी मीणा, संभागीय आयुक्त

टीका लगवाने के बाद किसी भी प्रकार का प्रतिकूल प्रभाव दिखाई नहीं दिया है, मैं पूरी तरह नाॅर्मल हूं। सुबह टीका लगाने के बाद कुछ देर वहीं बैठे रहे, इसके बाद दिनभर ऑफिस में काम किया। टीका लगाते समय किसी तरह का दर्द भी नहीं हुआ। आम नागरिकों से अपील करना चाहूंगा कि किसी भी तरह के दुष्प्रचार पर विश्वास नहीं करे, टीका पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है, अपनी बारी आने पर स्वप्रेरणा से टीका लगवाएं।
- उज्ज्वल राठाैड़, कलेक्टर

मैंने दाेपहर में टीका लगवाया, आधे घंटे तक एनआईसी रूम में बैठने के बाद मैं अपने ऑफिस में आया और शाम तक सारा काम किया। दर्द, बुखार या किसी भी तरह की काेई समस्या मुझे नहीं हुई। जिन लाेगाें ने टीका लगवाया है, उन्हें चाहिए कि वे दूसरे लाेगाें काे इसके बारे में बताएं। - आरडी मीणा, एडीएम सिटी

कहां कितना टीकाकरण

  • कलेक्ट्रेट में फर्स्ट फ्लाेर पर 116 में से 76 काे टीका लगा।
  • कलेक्ट्रेट के कमरा नं. 63-64 में 100 में से 80 काे टीका लगा।
  • टैगोर हॉल में 122 में से 99 का टीकाकरण हुअा।
  • कलेक्ट्रेट के कमरा नंंबर 22 में 56 में से 50 का टीकाकरण किया गया।
  • सीएचसी रामगंजमंडी में 67 में से 61 कार्मिकों ने टीका लगवाया।
  • सीएचसी इटावा में 76 में से 57 कार्मिकों ने टीका लगवाया।
  • सीएचसी सांगोद में 43 में से 40 कार्मिक टीका लगवाने अाए।
  • सीएचसी कनवास में 36 में से 33 कार्मिकों ने टीका लगवाया।
  • दीगोेद में 65 में से 59 कार्मिकों का टीकाकरण किया गया।

इन अधिकारियों ने लगवाए टीके
एडीएम प्रशासन नरेंद्र जैन, एडीएम सीलिंग सत्यनारायण अमेठा, रामगंजमंडी एसडीएम देसलदान, सांगाेद एसडीएम अंजना सहरिया, दीगोद एसडीएम राजेश डागा, इटावा एसडीएम रामावतार, सीपीओ जगदीश महावर, संयुक्त निदेशक सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मुकेश विजय, उपनिदेशक सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी महेंद्र पाल, उप निदेशक जनसंपर्क हरिओम सिंह गुर्जर सहित जिले के सभी तहसीलदाराें व राजस्व विभाग कार्मिकों ने टीका लगवाया। लाडपुरा एसडीएम दीपक मित्तल काे बुखार था, ऐसे में उन्हाेंने टीका नहीं लगवाया, वे अगले राेटेशन पर टीका लगवाएंगे।

