शिक्षा:रोजगार, कौशल प्रशिक्षण समेत पांच एमओयू किए कॉलेज शिक्षा विभाग ने

काेटा4 घंटे पहले
शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता सुधार के लिए काॅलेज शिक्षा में 5 एमओयू हुए हैं। इनसे स्टूडेंट्स काे एजुकेशन में काफी सहयाेग मिलेगा। गवर्नमेंट साइंस काॅलेज के प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. जयंत विजयवर्गीय ने बताया कि काॅलेज शिक्षा आयुक्त संदेश नायक द्वारा किए जा रहे प्रयासों के तहत 5 और संस्थाओं के साथ एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किए हैं। इससे काेटा सहित प्रदेश के स्टूडेंट्स काे विशेष लाभ मिलेगा।

उन्हाेंने बताया कि काॅलेज शिक्षा आयुक्त नायक ने इस माैके पर कहा कि नई शिक्षा नीति में शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता एक धुरी रूप में बनी हुई है और इस लक्ष्य को सामूिहक प्रयासों द्वारा ही पूरा किया जा सकता है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि प्रदेश में 332 सरकारी व 1700 से अधिक प्राइवेट काॅलेजाें में पढ़ रहे 12 लाख से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स के इस शिक्षा वर्ग को रोजगार परक कौशल प्रशिक्षण करवाने, शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षित करने एवं संस्थाओं के विकास का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने के लिए स्वयं सेवी सगंठनों को साथ लाना ही होगा।

काॅलेज शिक्षा के पूर्व आयुक्त प्रदीप बोरड़ ने कहा कि शिक्षा समाज की आवश्यकताएं पूरी करती हैै। इसका विकास सरकार एवं गैर सरकारी संस्थाओं का सामूिहक दायित्व है। उन्होनें संस्थाओं के विकास के लिए जनभागीदारी को प्रोत्साहित करने, स्टूडेंट्स के भविष्य निर्माण में शिक्षकों की भूमिका को सशक्त बनाने व शिक्षकों में युवाओं की समस्याओं के समाधान की प्रवृत्ति विकसित करने की ओर उन्मुख हाेनेे की आवश्यकता पर बल दिया।

