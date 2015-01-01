पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेटा उत्तर:कांग्रेस के 47 पार्षद जीते, 50 वाेट मिले, भाजपा को 19 वाेट

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
दाेनाें नगर निगम उत्तर व दक्षिण के चुनाव एक साथ एक ही स्थान निगम भवन में ही थे, लेकिन काेटा उत्तर की तरफ सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था और सारी निगाहें काेटा दक्षिण पर टिकी हुई थी। काेटा उत्तर में कांग्रेस की मंजू मेहरा ने भाजपा की संताेष बैरवा काे हराया। 70 सीटाें में से कांग्रेस के 47 पार्षद जीते थे, जबकि कांग्रेस काे 50 वाेट मिले।

भाजपा 14 सीटें जीती थी, लेकिन महापाैर प्रत्याशी काे 19 वाेट मिले। वहीं 1 वाेट खारिज हाे गया। उत्तर के मतदान के लिए सबसे पहले कांग्रेसी पार्षद बजरंग नगर में इकट्ठे हुए। वहां से पीसीसी सदस्य डाॅ. जफर माेहम्मद सभी काे बस से लेकर 10.45 बजे ही नगर निगम पहुंच गए। पार्षद सीधे निगम भवन में पहुंचे और वाेट डाले।

