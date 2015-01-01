पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:निगम चुनाव का कोरोना इंपैक्ट; वाेटिंग के बाद के 13 दिनाें में आए 962 राेगी, 2 दिन से मरीजाें का शतक

काेटा17 मिनट पहले
विशेषज्ञों ने जैसी आशंका जताई थी, आखिर वही हुआ। काेटा में हुए नगर निगम चुनाव का काेराेना इंपैक्ट आना शुरू हाे गया है। अचानक फिर से कोटा में केस बढ़ने लगे हैं।

बीते दो दिन से कोटा में कोविड मरीजों का आंकड़ा 100 के पार जा रहा है, जबकि बीते एक माह में कभी ऐसा नहीं हुआ था। एक्सपर्ट यह बात पहले ही कह रहे थे कि वोटिंग के बाद 8 से 10 दिन में यदि केस बढ़ने लगें तो इसे चुनाव का असर माना जाए और यदि इस अवधि में केस नहीं बढ़ते हैं तो स्थिति सामान्य मानी जानी चाहिए।

लेकिन आशंका के अनुरूप कोटा में पहले चरण के चुनाव के ठीक 13 दिन के अंदर ही कोविड मरीजों का शतक लग गया। मंगलवार को 119 तथा बुधवार को 113 नए मरीज आए। इसी आंकड़े ने पूरे सिस्टम को अलर्ट मोड पर ला दिया है। यह महज एक दिन नहीं, बल्कि बीते 4 दिन के आंकड़े यह संकेत दे रहे थे कि कहीं न कहीं फिर से कोई गड़बड़ है। इस दौरान मरीजों की संख्या 90 के आसपास ही रही।

अब विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि यदि इस वक्त भी समय रहते नहीं चेते तो आने वाले दिनों में हालात फिर से विकट हो सकते हैं। स्थिति को समझने की जरूरत है, क्योंकि लापरवाही बरतने पर कोरोना किसी को नहीं छोड़ता। बीजेपी के कई दिग्गज नेताओं का संक्रमित होना इस बात का प्रमाण है।

कोटा में चुनाव से पहले के 13 दिन में जहां 881 मरीज थे, वही चुनाव के बाद वाले 13 दिन में बढ़कर 962 हो गए हैं। यूं तो यह आंकड़ा बहुत ज्यादा नहीं है, लेकिन अभी निगम चुनाव में फैले संक्रमण की शुरुआती दौर है, आने वाले दिनों में कोविड के केस बढ़ना तय माना जा रहा है।

डेथ ऑडिट के इंतजार में 116 पर अटका मौतों का सरकारी आंकड़ा

दो सप्ताह से सरकारी रिपोर्ट में कोटा में कोरोना से कोई मौत नहीं हुई है, 25 अक्टूबर से 116 मौतें ही चली आ रही है। जबकि इस दौरान 16 मौतें हो चुकी। हालांकि मौतों को लेकर विभागीय अधिकारियों की रटा-रटाया जवाब है कि डेथ ऑडिट होने के बाद ही कोविड मौतों को आंकड़े में शामिल किया जाता है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : चुनाव की भीड़ की वजह से ही दोबारा आ रही तेजी

डाॅ. विजय सरदाना - प्रिंसिपल, मेडिकल काॅलेज

ये चुनाव का ही इंपैक्ट है कि काेराेना मरीज बढ़ने लगे हैं क्याेंकि त्योहारी भीड़ तो पिछले 3-4 दिन से होने लगी है। यदि इसके असर आने होंगे तो अगले कुछ दिन में पता लगेंगे, लेकिन अभी केस बढ़ने की एकमात्र वजह चुनाव ही है। इस बीमारी का बड़ा स्पष्ट फार्मूला है-दो गज की दूरी और मास्क, यदि इनका कहीं भी उल्लंघन हुआ तो बीमारी बढ़ना तय है। इसीलिए हम बार-बार सभी से यही अपील करते हैं कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क को आदत बना लें।

डॉ. बीएस तंवर - सीएमएचओ

इस स्थिति को हम पहले ही भांप चुके थे। चुनाव प्रचार की रैलियों, काउंटिंग के बाद निकले जुलूसों में जो कुछ हुआ, पूरे कोटा शहर ने देखा। हम बार-बार अपील करते रहे कि लोग सावधानी बरतें। पहले जहां राेज अाैसतन 50 से 60 केस आ रहे थे, अब 100 पार होने लग गए। जबकि अभी तो सर्दियां भी ठीक से शुरू नहीं हुई है। हम एक बार फिर से राजनीतिक दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करते हैं कि वे खुद अगले एक सप्ताह आइसोलेट हो जाएं।

