पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना 2.0:कोरोना अनकंट्रोल: नए अस्पताल के सभी आईसीयू फुल, कंट्रोल के लिए कांटैक्ट ट्रेसिंग भी नहीं हो रही

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 203 मरीज आए, 69 दिन बाद वायरस ने लगाया अनचाहा दोहरा शतक
  • 19 दिन में ही 1914 हुए कुल संक्रमित नवंबर महीने में
  • अप्रैल से जुलाई तक मिले 1726 मरीज, नवंबर के 19 दिन में आंकड़ा पार

कोरोना की रफ्तार का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि नवंबर के 19 दिनों के आंकड़े ने अप्रैल से लेकर जुलाई तक मिले मरीजों की संख्या को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। अप्रैल से जुलाई के बीच कुल 1726 मरीज मिले थे। वहीं नवंबर में अब तक कुल 1914 मरीज आ चुके हैं। अप्रैल, मई, जून और अप्रैल में कुल 35 मौतें हुई थीं।

वहीं सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार नवंबर के 9 दिनों में 4 मौतें हुई हैं। हालांकि असली आंकड़ा इससे कहीं अधिक है। 1 से 18 नवंबर के बीच कोविड हॉस्पिटल में कोटा के कुल 28 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। अन्य जिलों के दम तोड़ने वाले मरीज इससे अलग हैं।

ये आंकड़े चिंताजनक हैं क्योंकि विशेषज्ञों ने तापमान कम होने के साथ ही मरीजों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी होने की आशंका जताई है। यदि कोटा में दोबारा मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी तो इलाज के इंतजाम कम पड़ जाएंगे। कोटा में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज अगस्त और सितंबर में आए थे। तब सरकारी अस्पताल में मरीजों के लिए बेड कम पड़ गए थे। अगस्त में 3613 और सितंबर में 3688 मरीज आए थे।

शहर में काेराेना दाेबारा रफ्तार पकड़ने लगा है। गुरुवार काे काेराेना के 203 नए मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए। 69 दिन बाद काेटा में मरीजाें का आंकड़ा 200 के पार हुआ है। इससे पहले 11 सितंबर काे शहर में 200 मरीज मिले थे। वहीं एक मरीज की मौत हुई है। कोविड हॉस्पिटल के सूत्रों के हिसाब से झालावाड़ व बूंदी जिले के दो मरीजों ने भी दम तोड़ा है। एक ही दिन में इतने मरीज आने से चिकित्सा विभाग में हड़कंप तो मचा हैै।

महज चार दिन में नए अस्पताल व सुपर स्पेशियलिटी बिल्डिंग के सारे आईसीयू फुल हो गए। सूत्रों ने बताया कि गुरुवार शाम तक काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में 226 मरीज एडमिट थे, इनमें से 150 ऑक्सीजन पर थे। सुपर स्पेशियलिटी विंग के दाेनाें आईसीयू समेत नए अस्पताल की बिल्डिंग में मेडिसिन व सर्जरी आईसीयू के सारे 88 बेड फुल हो गए।

इसके अलावा भी करीब 60 मरीज निजी हाॅस्पिटलाें में हैं। काेटा हार्ट के निदेशक डाॅ. राकेश जिंदल ने बताया कि हमारे यहां 35 से 40 मरीज भर्ती हैं। वहीं, सुधा हाॅस्पिटल के निदेशक डाॅ. आरके अग्रवाल ने बताया कि 16 रोगी भर्ती हैं, 15 मरीज सस्पेक्टेड हैं।

4 लापरवाहियां, चिकित्सा विभाग की

नियंत्रण के सारे इंतजाम बंद, मरीजाें की बढ़ती संख्या के बावजूद नहीं जाग रहे जिम्मेदार

बीते एक सप्ताह से रोजाना आ रहे कोविड के नए मरीज और अस्पताल में पहुंच रहे मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने के बावजूद सिस्टम शांत बैठा है। न तो पुरानी समस्याओं से कोई सबक लिया और न ही नए कोई उपाय अपनाए।
1. आईसीयू बेड नहीं बढ़ाए
कोविड में आईसीयू बेड की जरूरत कोटा अच्छी तरह देख चुका। लेकिन इसके बावजूद मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने कोई इंतजाम नहीं किए। ऑक्सीजन क्षमता भले ही बढ़ गई, लेकिन आईसीयू बेड बढ़ाने की दिशा में कोई काम नहीं किया गया। नतीजा एक बार फिर मरीजों को आईसीयू बेड के लिए दर-दर भटकना पड़ सकता है।
2.कॉन्टैक्ट ट्रेसिंग बंद कर दी
कोटा में करीब 3 माह से कोविड मरीजों की कॉन्टैक्ट ट्रेसिंग बंद है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के स्तर पर यह काम किया जा रहा था, लेकिन जयपुर से आए एडिशनल डायरेक्टर के निर्देश पर काॅन्टैक्ट ट्रेसिंग बंद कर दी गई। ऐसे में अब मरीज पॉजिटिव आए तो उससे कोई यह पूछने वाला भी नहीं है कि वह गत दिनों में किस-किसके संपर्क में आया?
3.डोर स्टेप सैंपलिंग ठप
पूर्व में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने वाले मरीजों के आस पड़ोस में भी चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से रैंडम सैंपलिंग की जाती थी। लेकिन अब आस पड़ोस तो छोड़िए... पॉजिटिव आए मरीज के परिजनों के सैंपल भी उन्हें डिस्पेंसरी या अस्पताल जाकर कराने पड़ रहे हैं। सैंपलिंग भी तभी करने के निर्देश हैं, जब मरीज में कोरोना के स्पष्ट लक्षण दिख रहे हों।
4. सैंपल देने के बाद दो दिन से रिपाेर्ट के लिए भटक रहे हैं 54 मरीज

कोविड मरीज बढ़ने के साथ ही चिकित्सा विभाग की लापरवाहियां भी सामने आने लगी हैं। अभी इतने ज्यादा मरीज भी नहीं है कि पूरा सिस्टम ध्वस्त हो जाए, लेकिन शुरुआत हो चुकी है। रामपुरा सैटेलाइट हॉस्पिटल में 17 नवंबर को सैंपल देने वाले 54 लोग दो दिन से अपनी रिपोर्ट के लिए भटक रहे हैं।

हर किसी अधिकारी को फोन लगा रहे हैं, लेकिन कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिल रहा। भास्कर ने इस मामले में सीएमएचओ से बात की तो उन्होंने बताया कि लैब के स्तर पर मैंने इन मरीजों की पूरी सूचना भेज दी, लेकिन वहां से जवाब नहीं आ रहा। मेरे पास कुछ मरीजों के कॉल आए थे, मैंने उनको कह दिया कि आप दोबारा सैंपल करा दो।

वहीं, माइक्रोबायोलॉजी विभाग के एचओडी डॉ. घनश्याम सोनी ने बताया कि उक्त सैंपल रिजेक्ट कर दिए गए हैं और इसकी सूचना संबंधित अधिकारियों को दी जा चुकी है। जिस कंटेनर में सैंपल लाए गए थे, उनमें कुछ सैंपल लीकेज हो गए, ऐसे में सैंपल रिजेक्ट कर दिए गए हैं। दोबारा सैंपलिंग के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं है। उधर, कुछ मरीजों ने भास्कर को बताया कि हमें गुरुवार रात तक री सैंपलिंग के बारे में कोई सूचना नहीं दी गई, इनमें से ज्यादातर मरीज लक्षणों वाले बताए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें