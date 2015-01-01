पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सरकारी संस्थाओं व ट्रस्ट को जमीन देने के लिए निगम को लेनी होगी सरकार की मंजूरी

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • अब तक नगर निगम बाेर्ड में पास करवाकर दे देता था जमीन

प्रदेश के नगरीय निकाय अब किसी भी सरकारी, अर्द्धसरकारी संस्था और ट्रस्ट काे सीधे जमीन आवंटित नहीं कर सकेंगे। चाहे वाे शुल्क लेकर जमीन देने का मामला हाे या फिर रियायती दर पर आवंटन का मामला हाे, पहले राज्य सरकार स्वीकृति लेनी हाेगी। अब तक नगर निगम ऐसे मामलाें में बिना राज्य सरकार की परमिशन लिए बाेर्ड की बैठक में प्रस्ताव पारित कर आवंटन कर देता था। नगर निकायाें द्वारा जमीन आवंटन के नियमाें में राजस्थान स्वायत्त शासन विभाग ने संशाेधन किया है।

स्वायत्त शासन विभाग के डायरेक्टर एवं विशिष्ट सचिव दीपक नंदी द्वारा इस संबंध में काेटा, जयपुर, जाेधपुर, उदयपुर, बीकानेर और भरतपुर नगर निगमाें सहित प्रदेश की सभी नगर परिषद व पालिकाओं काे आदेश दिए हैं। जिसमें स्पष्ट किया है कि प्रदेश के नगरीय क्षेत्राें में विभिन्न उद्देश्याें के लिए भूमि आवंटन नीति 2015 के तहत विभिन्न सरकारी, अर्द्धसरकारी सरकारी संस्थाओं, ट्रस्टाें, समाजाें काे भूमि आवंटन के नियम निर्धारित हैं। नगर निगमाें, नगर परिषदाें एवं नगर पालिकाओं काे भी भूमि आवंटन की शक्तियां दी गई हैं।

इसमें संशाेधन करते हुए अब सभी नगर निगमाें, नगर परिषदाें व नगरपालिकाओं काे निर्देश दिए जाते हैं कि वे किसी भी संस्था काे सीधे भूमि आवंटन नहीं कर सकेगी। इसके लिए राज्य सरकार की पूर्व अनुमति जरूरी है। भूमि सशुल्क दी जा रही हाे या रियायत दर पर दी जा रही हाे, दाेनाें ही मामलाें में राज्य सरकार की अनुमति जरूरी है।
जिम्मेदारी अधिकारी की, कार्रवाई उन्हीं पर हाेगी

नगर निकायाें में इस आदेश के अनुसार आवंटन करने की जिम्मेदारी वहां के अधिकारियाें की है। इस आदेश के बाद भी यदि किसी ने बिना राज्य सरकारी की पूर्व अनुमति के भूमि का आवंटन कर दिया ताे उस अधिकारी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

सफाई के संसाधन बढ़े तो छोटा पड़ गया निगम का गैराज

उत्तर निगम के गैराज के लिए नई जगह की तलाश

नगर निगम में सफाई के लिए 18 कराेड़ रुपए के 160 वाहन आ गए ताे उन्हें रखने के लिए गैराज छाेटा पड़ गया। किशाेरपुरा स्थित गैराज में जगह नहीं होने की वजह से वाहन दशहरा मैदान अाैर निगम की पार्किंग में खड़े करने पड़ रहे हैं। अभी ये हाल है ताे अगले महीने 20 कराेड़ रुपए की लागत के 202 वाहन और आएंगे तब स्थिति क्या हाेगी।

अभी उत्तर और दक्षिण निगम के सफाई संसाधनाें का संचालन एक ही गैराज से हो रहा है, लेकिन जगह और स्टाफ की कमी काे देखते हुए अब उत्तर निगम के लिए अलग से गैराज तैयार करने के लिए जमीन तलाश की जा रही है। नगर निगम के बंटवारे के समय गैराज का बंटवारा नहीं हुआ था।

पहले संसाधनाें की कमी थी इसलिए किशाेरपुरा स्थित छाेटा सा गैराज ही पर्याप्त था, लेकिन जिस तरह से संसाधनाें की कमी दूर हाेने लगी और नए-नए वाहन आने लगे वाे छोटा पड़ने लगा। अब उत्तर निगम के लिए नयापुरा स्थित बृज टाॅकीज, बायाेलाॅजिकल पार्क के पास तथा रामपुरा में गाड़ीखाना की जमीन देखी है।

