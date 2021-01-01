पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Correction Started In JEE Main Application; Will Be Able To Change The Examination Center, Name And Academic Details

30 तक होगा करेक्शन:जेईई मेन के आवेदन में करेक्शन शुरू; परीक्षा सेंटर, नाम और एकेडमिक डिटेल बदल सकेंगे

कोटा2 दिन पहले
  • पेपर 2 के लिए आवेदन करने का भी मौका

जेईई मेन परीक्षा 23 से 26 फरवरी के बीच 331 परीक्षा शहरों में होगी। इस साल 9 लाख 30 हजार से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स ने आवेदन किया है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया में हुई गलती सही करने के लिए एनटीए ने स्टूडेंट्स को एक माैका दिया है।

स्टूडेंट्स जेईई मेन वेबसाइट पर दिए गए करेक्शन विकल्प के द्वारा अपना एप्लीकेशन नंबर और पासवर्ड डालकर लॉगइन कर सकते हैं। लॉगइन कर स्टूडेंट्स अपनी प्रविष्टियाें में गलती होने पर आवश्यकतानुसार करेक्शन कर सकते हैं। कॅरियर काउंसलिंग एक्सपर्ट अमित आहूजा ने बताया कि स्टूडेंट्स स्वयं के नाम, माता-पिता के नाम, परीक्षा का माध्यम, परीक्षा केन्द्र, बोर्ड संबंधित जानकारी, पते, जन्म तिथि, कैटेगरी, स्टेट ऑफ इलिजिबिलिटी आदि सभी प्रविष्टियाें में बदलाव कर सकते हैं। ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स जिन्होंने अभी पेपर-1 बीई, बीटेक के लिए आवेदन किया है, वे अतिरिक्त परीक्षा शुल्क का भुगतान कर पेपर-2 बीआर्क के लिए भी आवेदन कर सकते हैं। करेक्शन करने की अंतिम तिथि 30 जनवरी तक दी गई है। प्रवेश पत्र फरवरी के दूसरे सप्ताह में जारी हाेंगे।

सभी सेशन के लिए आवेदन का एक और मौका
जो स्टूडेंट्स अब जेईई मेन परीक्षा के चारों सेशन के लिए आवेदन करना चाहते है तो निर्धारित फीस का भुगतान कर सभी सेशन के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

एनडीए नेवल एकेडमी की आवेदन वापसी की प्राेसेस शुरू
यूपीएससी की ओर से नेशनल डिफेंस एकेडमी, नेवल एकेडमी-2021 प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम अनुसार बुधवार से आवेदन वापसी की प्राेसेस शुरू कर दी है। एक्सपर्ट देव शर्मा ने बताया कि ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स जो आवेदन के बावजूद परीक्षा में शामिल नहीं होना चाहते वे 2 फरवरी तक आवेदन वापस ले सकते हैं। शर्मा ने बताया कि एनडीए एनए प्रवेश परीक्षा साल में दो बार आयोजित की जाती है। वर्ष 2021 में पहली परीक्षा 18 अप्रैल को हाेगी। लिखित परीक्षा के आधार पर चुने हुए स्टूडेंट्स को स्टाफ सिलेक्शन बोर्ड द्वारा साइकाेलाॅजिकल और इंटेलिजेंस टेस्ट के लिए बुलाया जाएगा।

