  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  Country President Did Not Get Key From Congress Office, Celebrated Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary Outside The Gate

जयंती:देहात जिलाध्यक्ष को कांग्रेस कार्यालय की नहीं मिली चाबी, गेट के बाहर ही मनाई पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कांग्रेस के शहर और देहात जिलाध्यक्षाें के बीच निगम चुनाव से ही चल रही खींचतान गुरुवार काे सबके सामने आ गई। इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाने के लिए देहात जिलाध्यक्ष सराेज मीणा काे कांग्रेस कार्यालय की चाबी नहीं मिली। इस पर उन्हाेंने कार्यालय के गेट पर तस्वीर रखकर पुष्पांजली दी और गाेष्ठी की। देहात जिलाध्यक्ष मीणा का आराेप है कि शहर अध्यक्ष रविंद्र त्यागी ने चाबी के लिए मना कर दिया, वे हमेशा मेरे साथ भेदभाव करते हैं। कार्यक्रम हाेने के बाद उपमहापाैर के साथ चाबी भिजवार्ई। मैं शुक्रवार काे जयपुर जाकर प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गाेविंद डाेडासरा व यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल से मिलकर शिकायत करुंगी। वहीं शहर अध्यक्ष त्यागी का कहना है कि कभी भी चाबी मेरे पास नहीं रहती है। मुझे चाबी का पता चला ताे मैंने खुद भिजवार्ई, मामूली सी बात काे बेवजह तूल दिया जा रहा है।

इंदिरा गांधी जयंती का कार्यक्रम शहर कांग्रेस द्वारा तरणताल में किया गया था और देहात द्वारा कांग्रेस कार्यालय में किया जाना था। देहात जिलाध्यक्ष का कहना है कि कार्यक्रम के लिए हमेशा कार्यालय सचिव संताेष सुमन काे सूचना दी जाती है ताकि वे व्यवस्था कर दें।

इस बार भी एक दिन पहले उन्हें सूचना दी थी, लेकिन उनकी बहन की तबीयत सीरियस हाेने के कारण उन्हाेंने चाबी हाेने से मना कर दिया था। इसके बाद संगठन सचिव ने शहर अध्यक्ष रविंद्र त्यागी से चाबी मांगी ताे उन्हाेंने कहा कि मुझे नहीं मना चाबी कहा है और फाेन काट दिया। इसके बाद हम सभी ने गेट के बाहर की कार्यक्रम किया। ये मेरा नहीं पूरी देहात कांग्र्रेस का अपमान है।

  • कांग्रेस कार्यालय की चाबी मेरे पास रहती ही नहीं है। चाबी संताेष सुमन के पास रहती है। उनकी बहन बीमार थी इसलिए उन्हाेंने उपमहापाैर पवन मीणा काे चाबी दे दी थी। मैंने तत्काल उपमहापाैर मीणा काे चाबी देने के लिए, लेकिन उन्हाेंने लेने से मना कर दिया। - रविंद्र त्यागी शहर जिलाध्यक्ष
