पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराध:छात्र पर हमला करने के लिए निकाला चाकू, सीपीओ ने पकड़ा

कोटा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बदमाश ने चाय की थड़ी पर मुड्डी को लेकर कोचिंग छात्र पर हमलाकरनेकी नीयत से चाकू निकाला था और तभी सीपीओ ने आकर उसे पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने बदमाश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक राजवी गांधी नगर में मंगलवार को चाय की थड़ी पर कुछ कोचिंग छात्र अपने दोस्तों के साथ चाय पी रहे थे।

इसी दौरान छावनी बंगाली कॉलोनी निवासी विप्रोजीत मंडल बाइक लेकर आया और छात्रों से बैठने के लिए मुड्डी मांगी। छात्रों ने देने से मना कर दिया, इसको कहासुनी हो गई। बदमाश उस समय तो चला गया, लेकिन बुधवार दोपहर फिर से चाय की थड़ी पर आया और कोचिंग छात्र पर चाकू से हमला करता इससे पहले वहां ड्यूटी पर तैनात महिला सीपीओ दुर्गेश ने बदमाश विप्रोजीत मंडल को दबोचकर चाकू छीना लिया। हॉस्टल एसो. संस्थापक अध्यक्ष मनीष जैन ने बताया कि महिला सीपीओ को सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

  • कोचिंग छात्र की तरफ से रिपोर्ट नहीं मिली है, लेकिन पुलिस ने मामले में बदमाश को चाकू रखने व मारपीट करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है। इलाके में गश्त बढ़ाई जाएगी और दुकान वाले को भी पाबंद करवाया जाएगा। - रामकिशन, सीआई जवाहर नगर थाना
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें