हादसा:रंगराजपुरा के पास मिला नहर में बहे युवक का शव

केशवरायपाटन/कोटा4 घंटे पहले
कोटा में नांता पुलिया के पास रविवार काे नहर में बहे युवक का शव पुलिस ने रंगराजपुरा गांव के पास से बरामद कर लिया। एएसआई ज्ञानेंद्रसिंह ने बताया कि एक नवंबर को साथियों के साथ नहर में नहाते समय मथुरा निवासी भरतकुमारसिंह पुत्र तेजवीरसिंह तेज बहाव में बह गया था। तब से ही नहर में बहे युवक की तलाश की जा रही थी। भरतकुमार सिंह कोटा में मजदूरी का कार्य करता था।

रंगराजपुरा के पास सुबह नहर में ग्रामीणों ने शव को देखा तो पुलिस को सूचना दी। ग्रामीणाें की मदद से उसे बाहर निकलवाया। बाद में कुन्हाड़ी पुलिस को सुपुर्द कर दिया। भरत तीन-चार साथियों के साथ रविवार को नहर में नहा रहा था, नहाते समय पैर फिसलने से वह नहर में गिरकर गया था।

